Reality TV

The Valley’s Zack Wickham teases a wild first-ever reunion and the truth behind Los Angeles’ most chaotic friend group

'It's explosive!'
Lucy Croke

The Valley is delivering more drama than anyone expected, and no one is more shocked than series star and reality tv addict, Zack Wickham.  

“Everybody’s at each other,” Zack, 37, tells TV WEEK of the upcoming reunion. “But then there is resolution to things that you maybe didn’t think was going to get resolved. It is the definition of explosive.” 

A spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, The Valley follows a group of thirty-something ex-party animals navigating marriage, breakups, and parenting in LA’s San Fernando Valley, USA. Familiar faces like Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are back – and so is the chaos. 

The focus this season has been Brittany and Jax’s rocky split, marked by confronting fights, a trip to rehab for Jax and rumours of infidelity. 

“If you think it’s heartbreaking to watch, it’s heartbreaking to live through,” Zack says. “She’s trying so hard to get him help – and he just doesn’t want to take it.” 

While Zack dishes one-liners and surprise parties with ease, he admits some castmates caught him off guard in their confessionals.  

“I think I know how someone feels about me and then I will watch back their confessionals and think, ‘Hmm, interesting.’” 

And no – don’t believe every headline he warns when asked about whether fan favourites Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez are leaving the cast after news they were circulated online. 

“There’s a fake account out there spreading misinformation,” Zack says. “We haven’t been picked up for season three yet, but Danny and Nia are not leaving.” 

Looking ahead, Zack hints at some major late-season twists.  

“Some stuff goes down in the last two episodes that explodes everything you thought you knew. There’s still so much to come.” 

As for the first ever reunion? Buckle up. 

“I should’ve gone in more prepared,” he laughs. “It was a whirlwind – but you’ll see it all. Nothing gets swept under the rug on The Valley.” 

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

