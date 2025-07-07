Beloved chef and TV personality Callum Hann has welcomed his third child with wife Crystal Jagger.

Advertisement

Posting to Instagram this week, Crystal announced the couple had welcomed a baby girl, who they have named Fleur Audrey.

“Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much and you are the perfect addition to our little family,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple already have two children — daughter Elle, born in 2019 and son Henry, who was born in 2022.

Here’s everything we know about MasterChef’s Callum and his adorable family.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

CALLUM HANN AND CRYSTAL JAGGER’S LOVE STORY

The couple met in 2015, in between Callum’s stints on MasterChef.

In 2018, they tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary @callums_kitchen I love you so much!” Crystal wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of the couple on their wedding day. “You are the best husband and I love the life we have built together xx.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Callum posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page to celebrate being together for 10 years.

INSIDE THEIR FAMILY LIFE

The couple live in Adelaide with their three children. Callum has a couple of hospitality ventures in South Australia, while Crystal has just released a new range of chopping boards.

Crystal, who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), didn’t think that children would be a part of her future until she accidentally fell pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Once I found out I was pregnant, Cal and I said to each other, ‘Yeah, we really do want this’,” she told SA Life. “Then Elle was born and I went straight into being a fierce protector ‘Yes, this is my job now and I take it very seriously’.”

Advertisement

“Crystal and I are excited to become parents,” Callum told The Sunday Telegraph soon after the birth. “Right now we are enjoying every precious moment. I’m a little biased, but I think she’s pretty damn cute!”

Soon after the arrival of their daughter, Callum entered the MasterChef kitchen for the third time for the 2020 season MasterChef: Back to Win.

“I was so umming and ahhing about whether I should come back or not because it’s one of those things,” he told HuffPost Australia at the time. “The first time you’re on the show, you’re doing it to see if cooking is the life for you I guess. So, it’s a real change of lifestyle.”

Elle and Henry were excited to meet their new sibling. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Callum ultimately decided to go on the show but when the pandemic and border closures hit the couple were faced with a difficult decision. Callum contemplated leaving the show so he could return to Adelaide to be with Crystal and Elle.

“It was really difficult,” he told TV WEEK. “When the South Australian border looked like closing, I had to really think about what I was going to do. I couldn’t face being separated from Crystal and Elle for weeks.”

Thankfully, they got special permission for Crystal and Elle to travel to Melbourne and stay in Callum’s hotel room while he finished filming the season.

“I live in Adelaide and it’s filmed in Melbourne. So at the start I wasn’t seeing my family very much,” he told HuffPost Australia. “My wife and baby were coming over to visit and I was trying to go back to Adelaide on the weekends, but with the borders closing it was like, ‘Well if you don’t stay here, I might not see you guys until we finish the competition’.”

Advertisement

“So fortunately, they’ve been able to stay for a little bit which is really nice,” he added.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a boy named Henry.

“Henry Alexander Hann, 24.3.22. Healthy and happy. Hanging out with his lion, a gift from his older sister Elle. Feeling lots of love,” Callum wrote on Instagram at the time.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting their third child just as Callum was about to enter the MasterChef kitchen for the third time.

Advertisement

“A lot more love coming June 2025,” Crystal posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of Elle and Henry holding up the sonogram image of their baby sister.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.