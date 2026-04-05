Has Keith Urban lost his daughters for good?

Two simple words. That’s all it took. When Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose sat down for a recent interview, she made a pointed statement about her father without ever saying his name.

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Crediting her mother for sparking her interest in modelling, she described Nicole as the “biggest inspiration” in life.

Tellingly, she didn’t mention her father, who split with Nicole, 58, after 19 years of marriage in September 2025.

It’s a snub that’s said to have left Keith, 58, feeling “numb”.

Now insiders have claimed the strained situation between Keith and his girls – 17-year-old Sunday and 15-year-old Faith Margaret – goes much deeper than one interview.

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Keith and Nicole split in September and haven’t revealed any details of the break-up. (Credit: Getty)

BRAVE FACE

“The kids have essentially cut off contact with Keith,” an insider claimed in an interview with celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter on his Naughty But Nice With Rob substack.

“This isn’t just about a quote. It’s been building for a while.”

While the source said Keith – who has not been seen publicly with Sunday or Faith since his marriage split – was “putting on a brave face”, he is said to privately feel “like he’s lost his daughters”.

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“Seeing it in black and white like that really hurt,” the insider said.

“He feels erased. There’s a real distance, and Keith doesn’t know how to fix it.”

According to insiders, Keith is in mourning over the loss of his relationship with the girls, and is throwing himself into his music, touring to keep busy.

“He’s not sleeping over being frozen out and left behind,” an insider claims. (Credit: Getty)

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LOOKING FOR LOVE?

Last month, he was seen jetting out of the UK with Shayla McGhee, an attractive PA who works in the Nashville music scene.

While speculation is rife that their relationship is more than purely professional, an insider says the rock star is struggling with how to move on with his personal life without losing his girls forever.

“He would love nothing more than to return to the public eye with a new lady on his arm but he’s frozen. He’s been confiding in Shayla, who’s no stranger to musicians and their ‘dark’ sides, but the truth is he’s terrified about getting serious.

“Any woman he’s with is going to be front page in the media and will further alienate him from his kids, so it’s a nightmare,” says the spy.

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“He knows how hard it is for them to see him linked to a new woman every second week – most of it’s untrue, but it’s not like he can discuss it over breakfast with them, is it?

Keith’s thrown himself into touring to keep busy. (Credit: Instagram)

STAYING SILENT

“Keith’s in a dark place. He’s lonely, keeping everyone at arm’s length and there’s a hardening of his heart that we’ll probably see expressed in his next album.”

Making matters worse, Keith is silenced by a divorce NDA, so he can’t defend himself publicly – even against rumours he might have strayed, which he believes is what’s turned his daughters’ against him.

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“Privately, he insists he hasn’t strayed and thinks this is some kind of overreaction from Nicole, after losing her older kids Bella and Connor [Cruise] in her first divorce. Now he has to watch on as she parades their daughters at every high-profile showbiz event and gushes about Sunday being her date to the Met Gala next month.”

According to the insider, it was the loss of Nicole’s mum that changed everything.

“Things were never the same after that. They ran completely separate lives. She threw herself into work. He suspects the girls think he abandoned her when to him it felt like the opposite.

“He does feel unfairly treated and he’s terrified he’s lost his girls forever. They’re now old enough to start making their own way in the world, and he’s not sleeping over being frozen out and left behind.

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“He’s taking each day as it comes, but he’ll never stop hoping to be reunited with Sunday and Faith. Music is the only thing that’s holding him together.”

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