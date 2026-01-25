“Smiles all round”: John Farnham makes rare appearance at family gathering with close friend Denise Drysdale following cancer battle

John Farnham has made a rare appearance in a family photo as he continues to recover from surgery.

The ‘Your The Voice’ singer’s son James posted a photo to his Instagram page over the weekend of John smiling alongside his wife Jillian, his baby grandson and fellow Australian icon Denise Drysdale.

“Smiles all round,” James, who welcomed his son Jett John last year, captioned the post.

John was seen celebrating the long weekend with his family and close friend Denise Drysdale. (Credit: Instagram)

The 76-year-old singer was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2022.

In August 2023, John announced he had been given the all-clear from his medical team after undergoing mouth surgery to remove the cancer and that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then,” he said at the time. “I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all — let’s just say, there’s been a few.”

“But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini schnauzer, Edmund.”

John celebrated Christmas with his family. Credit: Instagram.

The ‘You’re The Voice’ singer thanked his fans for all their messages of love and support.

“I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much,” he wrote. “It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.”

“Today is a special day,” he added. “And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza — because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

Over the past couple of years, John has only made a few rare appearances in public, and on James’ Instagram account, as he continues to recover from the cancer and the surgery.

In August last year, James told the Herald Sun the ‘That’s Freedom’ singer was relishing his new role as a grandparent.

“Mum and Dad have been coming over as much as they can,” he told the publication. “They just love him.”

“He (Dad) calls every couple of days and I FaceTime him when he can’t come over so he can see little Jett,” he continued. “I am actually loving it (being a father), it is life changing, I am so in love, it is amazing.”

John and Jill have been married for 52 years. Credit: Instagram.

John and Jill also shared their delight in welcoming the new addition to the family.

“We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy,” they said in a statement at the time. “He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”

In November this year, Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical will premiere at the Sydney Theatre Company. The musical will tell the story of what happened in the years leading up to the release of the album that would change the singer’s life.

“For me it has always been about the songs,” the star revealed in a statement last year. “From Sadie to You’re the Voice, I am forever grateful for both these songs and the people who connect with my music.

“Musicals have always held a very special place in my heart as it’s where I met Jill.”

