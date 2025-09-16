‘Forever grateful’: John Farnham’s update weeks after family news melted hearts

Australian singing legend John Farnham has told of his joy as it’s confirmed a musical about his life will premiere this year.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical will tell the story of what happened in the years leading up to the release of the album that would change John Farnham’s life.

“In an outer Melbourne suburban garage in 1986, Farnham, with a new band and manager Glenn Wheatley, began work on an album and a song called You’re the Voice that would transform his career and their lives,” a program note for the show explains.

The show will premiere at the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2026, and John has revealed how much it means to him.

John Farnham has revealed his joy as a musical about his life is confirmed. (Credit: Getty)

“For me it has always been about the songs,” the star revealed in a statement. “From Sadie to You’re the Voice, I am forever grateful for both these songs and the people who connect with my music.

“Musicals have always held a very special place in my heart as it’s where I met Jill,” he added in a reference to his wife of 52 years.

Indeed, it’s been a happy time recently for the Touch of Paradise singer who underwent gruelling surgery back in 2022 for a tumour in his mouth.

Not only has he since been given the all-clear, but in August his sons Rob and James told Sunrise their father was doing well.

“He is doing good,” Rob explained on the show. “You know, it’s like anyone, you go through such a dramatic surgery, particularly on your face, it is going to affect you. I think he’s resilient. He’s strong.”

“He’s sticking to his regimen,” James added. “My mum makes sure he’s doing all the right things.”

Musicals hold a special place in John’s heart. (Credit: Getty)

No doubt aiding John’s recovery is the fact that he has become a grandfather for the first time – after James and his partner Dr Tessa Effendi welcomed a baby boy, Jett, in June.

“We thought we were excited to meet him—but turns out he was even more excited to meet us, arriving a little ahead of schedule,” James and Tessa said in a statement at the time

“Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

John and Jill also shared their delight, saying: “We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy.

“He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”

James shared this snap of John and his wife Jill in celebration of their 52nd anniversary this year. (Credit: Instagram/jimbofarnham)

James himself paid tribute to his partner in an emotional Instagram post.

“Tessa, I can’t thank you enough for bringing the most beautiful boy into the world,” he wrote.

“Thank you for giving your body, your mind, and your heart to start our little family. I thought I understood love — but watching you go through labor and bring our son into the world took that love and admiration to a whole new level.

“You are unbelievably strong, incredibly brave, and already the most amazing mother. You mean the world to both me and Jett.”

Tessa shared her own tribute to James on Father’s Day, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

“Well… you did it. You officially upgraded from ‘guy who wanted kids’ to diaper daddy, nap time ninja, Jett’s favourite spew rag and undefeated nightshift champion,” she quipped.

“Honestly, without you, I’d be running on fumes (and probably tears). We always knew you’d be an amazing Dad.

“I never thought I’d be this excited to celebrate Father’s Day with you, you always dreamed of having kids and that used to freak me out.

“But here we are. With the cheekiest, smiliest little boy who already thinks you’re the funniest guy in the room.

“I couldn’t imagine life any other way. Jett and I hit the jackpot. We love you, Papa.”

