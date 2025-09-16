Beloved Googlebox star farewelled in moving ceremony

Friends, family, and colleagues have reunited to farewell Emmie Silbery in an emotional ceremony in Melbourne.

The Gogglebox star, who appeared on the show alongside her daughter Kerry and granddaughter Isabelle, passed away in July following a battle with dementia. She was 96.

(Credit: Instagram)

Fellow Gogglebox star Matt Dalton emceed the Celebration of Life for “everyone’s TV Nan.”

“She lived an incredible 96 years, was an orphan, a nurse, as well as a mum, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother,” he wrote on Instagram. “RIP Emmie.”

Photos from the ceremony revealed former cast members Wayne and Tom, as well as Simon and Adam, were also in attendance alongside Kerry and Isabelle.

“You were amazing, Matt. Couldn’t have asked for anyone better to host Emmie’s celebration of life,” Isabelle later commented on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

The event comes shortly after Emmie’s daughter Kerry penned a moving tribute to the late TV star, revealing her mum’s incredible life and final moments.

“We were the three amigos,” Kerry said of the beloved star.

“Mum suffered a lot of trauma in her long life. I loved being with her so much I used to wag school to come home and we’d watch Ivan Hutchinson’s Midday Movie together,” she said of Emmie, who had “an open and cheeky attitude” and who worked as a nurse.

(Credit: Instagram)

Two and a half years after her dementia diagnosis, Emmie, 96, died while listening to her favorite Dolly Parton songs.

“She said to [us], ‘I need to hang up now. The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.’”

Emmie’s granddaughter, Isabelle, took to Instagram on July 8 to break the news of her death, telling fans, “Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle.”

“Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever.”

