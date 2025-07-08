Gogglebox Australia fans bid farewell to the beloved Emmie Silbery in early July as she passed away, aged 96.

In the wake of such heartbreaking news – first announced by granddaughter Isabelle Silbery – many friends and fans have taken to social media to tribute Emmie.

(Credit: Instagram)

Below are some comments from the fellow Gogglebox stars.

“Our hearts are so heavy with sadness,” Lee and Keith shared. “Emmie was our adopted grandmother to Keith and I as we lost our grandparents years ago. You told us so many stories about your life and now they are memories for us to keep.

“Rest in peace, sweetheart you’ll never be far from our hearts 💕Love ya Emm ❤️❤️” they concluded.

Former Gogglebox’s Angie Kent wrote: Beautiful Emmie. Words can’t describe what you meant to so many of us. Thank you for the countless laughs, tears, goosebumps and memories! Rest now. Your girls are so loved and looked after ❤️✨🙏🏼”

(Credit: Instagram)

Matty Fahd shared: “It was an honour to have met her. She was a truly special woman. May she rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, his wife Sarah Maried Fahd, who has recently returned to Gogglebox after having another child, wrote, “She was such an incredible person. I’m so sorry to hear this 🙏🏽♥️”

Despite the connection these Gogglebox stars shared with Emmie, they weren’t the only people who loved and admired her. Many TV personalities sent love to the Silbery family.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. I loved when I met her, she was so fabulous and welcomed This crazy woman all excited to meet her! I LOVED your book together and her stories of growing up.. she will be so missed. What an amazing life xxxx,” former MAFS star Jules Robinson penned, referring to their novel Out of the Box: Raw and Hilarious Tales of Heartache, Triumph and Truth.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’m so sad to hear the news Isabelle. What a beautiful, talented, giving soul she was, and so loved by us all. I hope she knew that. Glad you got that last snuggle. Sending love to you and your wonderful mum.xx,” Lisa Wilkinson commented on Isabelle’s post.

Barry De Bois shared: “Sending you and the family much love and huge hugs. Such a kind and beautiful lady xxxx”.

Isabelle shared the news of Emmie’s passing on July 8, 2025, and revealed her last words on Instagram.

“Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’ 💔❤️,” she wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now- you deserve it. Xxxxx”

Emmie celebrated her 96th birthday in April, with Isabelle sharing an image of the three generations: herself, mother Kerry and Emmie toasting with a drink.

At 94-years-old, Emmie was diagnosed with dementia, and therefore stepped away from Gogglebox after an incredible 14 seasons.

