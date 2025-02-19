Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah-Marie Fahd reveals why she walked away from Gogglebox Australia ahead of her 2025 return

“I had the biggest FOMO!"
Fans around the nation rejoiced upon hearing Sarah-Marie Fahd would be returning as a couch critic in the beloved reality series, Gogglebox Australia for the 2025 season. 

Sarah-Marie first joined Gogglebox in 2017 alongside her husband, Matty Fahd and his best friend Jad. 

(Credit: Instagram)

However. following the birth of her second born, Lyon in May 2023, Sarah-Marie made the difficult decision to step away while her eldest child, Malik took her place. 

“Lyon’s just so different to Malik. With Malik, I was able to still do the show, sit down and do what I needed to do. Whereas with Lyon, it’s so hard to do that,” she confessed to TV WEEK

“My mental health just couldn’t handle trying to juggle everything plus doing the show, and I just had to make a decision… I really just wanted to put all my energy into looking after this baby.”

But it’s going to be a family affair in 2025, with Jad and the entire Fahd family sitting on the couch. 

(Credit: Instagram)

It certainly wasn’t a breeze during Sarah’s time away, aside from working duties as the host of two podcasts, she also suffered from major “FOMO” otherwise known as ‘fear of missing out.’  

“I had the biggest FOMO! The boys are talking, having their back and forth [where] normally I would be saying my opinion. They would finish up and I’d say all my opinions to them at home on the sidelines,” she confessed. 

Now that she has returned, there is one show in particular Sarah would love to watch on Gogglebox.

“I have Taskmaster on record at home. I love that show, something where I’m like ‘Oh man, I wonder what I would do?’ So I think something like that would be really nice,” Sarah said. 

But when one door opens, another closes. Many fans were shocked by the news that Gogglebox favourites, The Silbery Family wouldn’t be returning as couch critics in 2025, and Sarah was among those surprised by the news. 

(Credit: Instagram)

“I was very surprised, of course,” she confessed to TV WEEK, before revealing she found out via social media. “I hope everything’s well for them.” 

Gogglebox Australia returns to Channel Ten and 10Play on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

