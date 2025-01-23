Our favourite armchair critics are returning for a brand new season of Gogglebox Australia in 2025.

With a new season comes more hilarious reactions and opinions on television’s latest hits, that are bound to have viewers in stitches with laughter.

Many of Australia’s favourite families and friends will be returning to the couch in the 2025 season, but there is one family in particular that heartbreakingly won’t be returning.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions about the 2025 season of Gogglebox Australia.

When does Gogglebox Australia premiere?

Gogglebox Australia premieres on Thursday February 20, 2025 at 7:30pm on Ten, 10Play and streaming on Paramount+.

Who are the cast for Gogglebox Australia 2025?

The returning fan-favourites include married couple Lee and Keith; The Daltons; The Delpechitra Family; and best friends Anastasia and Faye.

After a break, Sarah-Marie will be returning to the couch alongside her husband Matty, son Malik and Uncle Jad.

Also returning are best friends Adam and Symon; siblings Tim and Leane; best friends Milo and Nic; friends Kevin, Bob and Jared; and sisters Mia and Bree with their friend Lainey.

Why isn’t The Silbery Family returning?

Fans were shocked when Isabelle Silbery took to Instagram to announce she and her family would not be returning to Gogglebox in 2025. She revealed their contract had not been renewed, despite claiming they were told to keep their schedules free for early 2025.

“Foxtel have decided not to renew our beloved show and although the show will continue on Channel 10, the three of us have not been included in its new form,” she wrote.

Isabelle continued to explain their cut was due to “financial costs.” To learn more about what the family said, click here.

Where to watch Gogglebox Australia 2025:

In previous years, Gogglebox was available for viewing on Foxtel and Ten. However, as of 2025, Foxtel has decided not to air the program. Therefore, Gogglebox Australia will only be available on Ten, 10Play and streaming on Paramount+ in 2025.

