When Gogglebox Australia first began airing on Channel Ten in February 2015, viewers were incredibly unaware of just how dedicated they would become to the families and friends sitting on the couch.
Nearly a decade has passed since Gogglebox’s Australian premiere, and each year, familiar faces return to share their hilarious reactions to some of the biggest moments on television.
However, sadly not all the cast members can return every year. Since its launch, we’ve fallen in love with people only to hear of their departure.
Ahead of Goggelebox’s return in 2025, Isabelle Silbery announced she and her mother, Kerry would not be returning to the beloved reality television series.
“It’s with a very heavy heart to announce that Mum, Ruby and I will not be returning to Gogglebox in 2025 🥺💔 Foxtel have decided not to renew our beloved show and although the show will continue on Channel 10, the three of us have not been included in its new form,” she wrote on Instagram in November.
“9 years ago, I saw an opportunity to showcase real women’s voices across multi generations… It has been an absolute pleasure sharing our lounge rooms with you all and cannot thank you enough for the love and support.
“It might be the end of an era but it’s also an opportunity for new exciting beginnings,” she concluded.
Emmie Silbery, Isabelle’s grandmother departed the series in January 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia. However, the tight-knit Gogglebox community continues to spread love to Emmie despite her absence.
But when one door closes, another opens.
Recently, Gogglebox has welcomed new faces to the couch. While the official cast list for Gogglebox Australia 2025 has not been confirmed, we predict which newcomers and original families will return. Continue scrolling to find out.
Lee & Keith
Married couple, Lee and Keith are known and beloved for their antics on Gogglebox. They are on of the programs original members, joining Gogglebox Australia in 2015.
The Delpechitra Family
It is never a dull moment for The Delpechitra Family! Patrick and Tracey are parents to Wendel, Vestal and the youngest Ethan.
Matty, Jad & Malik
In 2017, Matty joined Gogglebox with his wife Sarah Marie and best friend Jad. While Sarah has slipped away from the screen, in her place was Malik who was born in late 2019.
Anastasia & Faye
For Anastasia and Faye, Gogglebox is their down time. Anastasia is a real estate agent who shares buyer and design tips on social media, meanwhile Faye is an executive legal assistant and mother of two.
Adam & Symon
Comedic duo, Adam and Symon were original Gogglebox members, appearing for five years before their departure in 2019. However, they returned for season 14, and have featured ever since.
Mia, Bree & Lainey
These three girls from The Shire, Sydney were the newest edition to Gogglebox in 2024.
Milo & Nic
In 2020, flatmates and best mates, Milo and Nic were introduced to the Gogglebox family.
Tim & Leanne
The Gogglebox cast isn’t complete without a sibling duo. Tim and Leanne joined the reality tv series in 2019.
The Dalton Family
The Dalton Family never fails to make us laugh! Parents Kate and Matt are sweethearts with two daughters, Millie and Holly.