When Gogglebox Australia first began airing on Channel Ten in February 2015, viewers were incredibly unaware of just how dedicated they would become to the families and friends sitting on the couch.

Advertisement

Nearly a decade has passed since Gogglebox’s Australian premiere, and each year, familiar faces return to share their hilarious reactions to some of the biggest moments on television.

(Credit: Ten)

However, sadly not all the cast members can return every year. Since its launch, we’ve fallen in love with people only to hear of their departure.

Ahead of Goggelebox’s return in 2025, Isabelle Silbery announced she and her mother, Kerry would not be returning to the beloved reality television series.

Advertisement

“It’s with a very heavy heart to announce that Mum, Ruby and I will not be returning to Gogglebox in 2025 🥺💔 Foxtel have decided not to renew our beloved show and although the show will continue on Channel 10, the three of us have not been included in its new form,” she wrote on Instagram in November.

“9 years ago, I saw an opportunity to showcase real women’s voices across multi generations… It has been an absolute pleasure sharing our lounge rooms with you all and cannot thank you enough for the love and support.

“It might be the end of an era but it’s also an opportunity for new exciting beginnings,” she concluded.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Emmie Silbery, Isabelle’s grandmother departed the series in January 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia. However, the tight-knit Gogglebox community continues to spread love to Emmie despite her absence.

But when one door closes, another opens.

Recently, Gogglebox has welcomed new faces to the couch. While the official cast list for Gogglebox Australia 2025 has not been confirmed, we predict which newcomers and original families will return. Continue scrolling to find out.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use