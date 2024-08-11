To ring in the milestone season, Gogglebox couch potatoes share their favourite memories from the show

Gogglebox Australia is one of the country’s most beloved reality television series. And, this year, it’s coming back for its 20th season.

The show’s return marks a 10th consecutive year of Gogglebox where ordinary – but much loved – households share their hilarious reactions from their living room to screens across the nation.

Here, Gogglebox couch potatoes share their favourite memories.

THE DELPECHITRA FAMILY

Viewers love this tight-knit family of five. (Image: Ten)

This tight-knit family of five – parents Patrick and Tracey, sons Wendel, 32, and Ethan, 21, and daughter Vestal, 26 – from Sydney’s West have been on the show since day one and have a tendency to crack viewers, and each other, up. So they have no shortage of answers when asked to name their funniest moments.

“When Dad said to Mum we did it on the kitchen sink,” says Wendel of an awkward season one overshare. “When Ace sneezed in Vesty’s food and she started crying,” says Ethan of one of the family dog’s cameo in season 10.

And Vestal’s fave moment? When Tracey gave Patrick the ultimate diss when the clan were watching cricket. “Yes, we met at a cricket match. At least the match was good.” Ouch!

MIA, BREE & LAINEY

The three girls say their most memorable moment was when Skye took home the winning title on I’m a Celeb… (Image: Foxtel)

Blonde reality TV bombshells have to stick together! “Our most memorable moment from Gogglebox is without a doubt Skye Wheatley taking home the winning title on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“We adore Skye and loved that we had backed her from day one,” says Mia, 26, who shares the couch with her sister Bree, 23, and their best friend Lainey, 20, in Southern Sydney.

“We loved watching her tackle every challenge with a smile – even if her lip gloss was confiscated! – and being her 100 per cent authentic self,” says Bree.

“It was so great to see a social media influencer embark on a journey with the mainstream media. Our two worlds had collided!”

TIM & LEANNE

Tim and Leanne were brought even closer thanks to the hit show. (Image: Ten)

“We’re huge geeks. We love sci-fi and fantasy. And one of the greatest episodes was when we watched one of the premieres of Game Of Thrones,” Tim, 45, tells Woman’s Day about his and his sister Leanne’s favourite time on the show.

“And because I didn’t have a dragon outfit, I dressed up as a Pikachu from Pokemon,” he says with a laugh. Tim, who joined the cast in 2019 with Leanne, 34, says it’s “been truly the greatest experience of my life”.

“This has brought Leanne and I even closer. And I don’t think I can thank the show enough. It’s the most wonderful, life changing, cathartic experience of our lives and I hope that we can continue doing it for another 20 seasons,” he says.

THE SILBERYS

The mother-daughter duo crack each other up. (Image: Ten)

Mother-daughter duo Kerry and Isabelle can’t pick just one moment. But Izzy tells Woman’s Day she gets a kick out of her mum’s colourful language when Married At First Sight comes on.

“Every time we watch, Mum says ‘Oh no, f**k me sideways!’” laughs the 48-year-old, who still cracks up over episode two of season eight.

“The Gardening Australia clip where we all cack ourselves about peonies and the term ‘fecund’. ‘Hi I’m Isabelle, I’m highly fecund. I’m going to put that on my Tinder profile.’”

She also fondly remembers the one where grandmother Emmie, 95, wanted a drink. “Mum said no due to medication. I made her a sneaky one while Mum wasn’t looking.”

ADAM & SYMON

“So we tried eating plastic bags” … (Image: Ten)

“The purity of Gogglebox is what makes it so great. As a 34-year-old man, letting people into my lounge room so that they could see me bawl my eyes out while watching a kids TV show, that’s the most pure form of TV there is,” Adam tells Woman’s Day about watching Bluey.

“There was a moment in season one where we watched My Strange Addiction and someone was eating plastic bags, so we tried to eat plastic bags,” he says.

“Needless to say, we didn’t eat a second bag, despite being hungry uni students. Symon broke my footrest when the Honey Badger chose no one in The Bachelor finale – come to think of it, he still needs to pay me for that…”

Gogglebox Australia Season 20 premieres 7.30pm Wednesday on Foxtel Lifestyle and 7.30pm Thursday on Ten & 10 Play.