Gogglebox’s Emmie Silbery has died aged 96

Gogglebox star Emmie Silbery has sadly passed away aged 96.

Her granddaughter Isabelle Silbery confirmed the news on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’ 💔❤️,” Isabelle shared.

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now- you deserve it. Xxxxx”

Many fellow Gogglebox stars took to the comments to share their condolences.

“Ohh i’m so so sorry to hear. She was so beyond loved❤️,” Lainey Grech commented, while Holly Dalton wrote, “Sending all my love to you all. Rest in peace our beloved Emmie ❤️.”

The Silbery family, comprising Emmie, Kerry and Isabelle, first appeared on Gogglebox in 2015.

Seven years and 14 seasons later, it was announced that Emmie would no longer be appearing on the show due to her dementia diagnosis.

“We are sad to announce that Emmie won’t be joining us on the couch for Gogglebox Australia this season,” they posted on Instagram at the time.

“It’s been a very challenging time for our family and we’ve had to make some difficult decisions. Emmie has been diagnosed with dementia and we wanted to be transparent about this as many families experience it.

“Emmie will be watching and rest assured she’s happy and being cared for.”

