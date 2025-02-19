The hearts of Gogglebox Australia fans broke when Isabelle Silbery revealed on Instagram that she and her family would not be returning to the beloved series in 2025.

The Silbery family have become a staple on Gogglebox considering their appearance in the program for nearly a decade. But this wasn’t enough after being told they wouldn’t be returning for the new season.

(Credit: Instagram/TV Week)

In Isabelle’s post to Instagram, she revealed: “Foxtel have decided not to renew our beloved show and although the show will continue on Channel 10, the three of us have not been included in its new form.”

Isabelle claimed that she and her mother, Kerry were told to remain free in the first half of 2025 to film the new season. But the news that came following completely “blindsided” the family.

“After being told to keep the first half of next year free for Season 21, receiving the news over the phone that Mum and I’s contract would not be renewed was not something I saw coming,” she told Mamamia.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I won’t lie, it was a shock. Mum was equally as shocked and we tried to make sense of things.”

Isabelle continued to explain their cut was due to “financial costs” and yet “no other families have been cut.”

She first applied after feeling there was a ‘multi-generational’ gap in mainstream media, now the new mother fears the show is “dominated heavily by men’s voices.”

In 2016, Isabelle made her debut on Gogglebox Australia with her mum, Kerry and grandmother Emmie. Unfortunately, Grandma Emmie stepped back from the show in 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia.

(Credit: Instagram)

Emmie was 94 years old at the time of her departure. But Isabelle kept her vision of multi-generational voices on TV as her baby, Ruby – born in December 2023 – joined the program.

At the time of Isabelle’s pregnancy, the family confessed to Woman’s Day they would regularly visit Emmie where they had to “relive” the pregnancy news all over again.

Gogglebox Australia returns to screens on February 20, 2025.

