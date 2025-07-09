Isabelle Silbery cut her European holiday short to be by her beloved grandmother’s side in her final moments.

After four magical weeks travelling through France with her husband Alex Richards and her two children, Luca and Ruby, the former Gogglebox Australia star made the quick decision to cut her family holiday short.

She arrived home the day before Emmie passed away at the age of 96.

The family announced the news of Emmie’s passing on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’,” Isabelle wrote, alongside a beautiful portrait of Emmie.

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now — you deserve it.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The once-in-a-lifetime trip, which was a celebration of Alex’s father’s 60th birthday, was filled with joy, laughter and memories, and was an opportunity for Isabelle to connect with her French heritage.

Isabelle’s father Alain Gaspard is a French expat living in Australia and her upbringing involved a similar style of French holidays.

The Richards family had extended the invitation to have both Isabelle’s parents included in this once-in-a-lifetime holiday, with the entire group cherishing the opportunity to build stronger connections and shared memories.

But while Isabelle was overseas, Em’s health began to decline following a series of falls. And despite regular check-ins from both Isabelle and Kerry, a gut instinct told her it was time to return.

“Nothing was going to stop Kerry and Isabelle from being by her side,” shares a close friend. “It was their unbreakable bond, that deep, intrinsic connection that guided them home.”

In a bittersweet moment of devotion, Isabelle flew back to Australia, while Alex and daughter Ruby stayed behind to finish the trip.

The loss of Emmie, a gentle and wise soul adored by fans of Gogglebox Australia, has been deeply felt. Not just by those closest to her but by viewers who came to know and love the strong matriarchal bond she shared with both Kerry and Isabelle.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Australia was lucky to be included in Emmie’s life,” says the family friend. “The love between those three women inspired so many of us to treasure our own family connections. Especially the role of grandparents.”

Isabelle, known for her warmth, quick wit and deep family values, is now honouring her grandmother’s legacy in the most meaningful way by continuing to put family first, just as Emmie always did.

“The family have been overwhelmed by the support of Australia in the last few days. Em’s life was truly inspiring and to think in her final chapters she made so many people happy has filled the family’s hearts with enormous appreciation,” confirms the family friend.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge Emmie’s real name,” the friend also added. “The three women are not Silberys at all. Isabelle is now Isabelle Richards. Kerry and Emmie are both Milligan.”

“Silbery was Isabelle’s surname from a previous marriage.”

