John Farnham’s proud new role as a grandfather

Aussie music legend John Farnham is loving his new role as a grandfather.

Advertisement

The ‘You’re The Voice’ singer’s son James and his partner Dr Tessa Effendi welcomed a baby boy in July, who they named Jett John Farnham.

“Mum and Dad have been coming over as much as they can,” James told the Herald Sun this week. “They just love him.”

“He (Dad) calls every couple of days and I FaceTime him when he can’t come over so he can see little Jett,” he continued. “I am actually loving it (being a father), it is life changing, I am so in love, it is amazing.”

Jett’s arrival was announced through a statement from the family’s representative.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

“Arriving ahead of the expected date of birth, the baby boy named Jett John Farnham was born at 5.26pm on Wednesday June 18th at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176Kgs,” the statement read.

“Proud new parents, James & Tessa said – “We thought we were excited to meet him—but turns out he was even more excited to meet us, arriving a little ahead of schedule. Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The statement concluded, “First time grandparents Jill and John Farnham said – “We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy. He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!””

Advertisement

In August 2023, John announced he had been given the all-clear from his medical team after undergoing mouth surgery to remove oral cancer and that he was looking forward to spending more time with his growing family.

(Credit: Instagram)

“It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then,” he said at the time. “I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all — let’s just say, there’s been a few.”

“But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini schnauzer, Edmund.”

Advertisement

The ‘You’re The Voice’ singer thanked his fans for all their messages of love and support.

“I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much,” he wrote. “It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.”

“Today is a special day,” he added. “And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza — because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.