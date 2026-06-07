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Sam Thaiday opens up on missing precious family moments for reality TV

Sam Thaiday on the family milestones he missed while swimming with sharks.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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This is not Sam Thaiday’s first foray into reality television. Fresh off winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2025, the former Brisbane Broncos captain thought he had a decent understanding of pressure, fear and life away from family.

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But that didn’t make missing important moments any easier this time around.

“My younger daughter, Ellsie, had her last day at primary school before moving to a new school and I missed it,” Sam, 40, tells TV WEEK.

“I swear my wife, Rachel, would love to swap roles with me sometimes and travel the world and have these experiences. But there are also times I’d love to swap with her and be at the netball game or the dance recital.”

Sam and his wife Rachel with their two girls. (Image: Supplied)
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Sam and Rachel are parents to Gracie, 13, and Ellsie, 10, and says his girls were one of the biggest reasons he signed on to the series, which sees celebrities swimming in the shark-infested waters of Bimini in the Bahamas.

“I wanted to show them to be brave,” he explains.

“And I was flying the flag for my Torres Strait community and showing my family’s connection with the land and sea. I’ve got a real connection with the hammerhead shark because it’s one of my family totems.”

Did you know Sam was very excited to meet Lynne McGranger on the show because he was a Home and Away fan growing up? (Image: Shark!)
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It’s that “spiritual connection” that Sam believes helped him remain surprisingly calm underwater.

“They seemed to like me,” Sam says with a laugh. “I even compared being down there to being at church, with how calm and connected I felt. That was the biggest surprise to me: how relaxed my whole state of mind was. I can’t ever remember sleeping so well.”

It could also come down to the thick skin he’s developed over years in the public eye, preparing him for anything.

“Mine’s real thick – proper thick, impenetrable thick,” he admits.

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“When you’re out there playing rugby league, you’ve got teammates you have to show up for. But when it comes to the mental and emotional side, it’s not always the greatest thing to have that thick skin.”

Sam was the captain of the Broncos in his footy heyday. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The celebrities face terrifying night dives this week, with the sharks bigger and more dangerous than ever before.

Will everyone overcome their fears and take on the challenge – or will the pressure become too much for some?

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You can watch Shark! on Nine or 9Now.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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