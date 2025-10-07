7 of the best new shows on streaming this week if you’re looking for your next obsession

Post long weekend, it’s time to get the low down on what’s new to streaming this week.

We’re bringing you former Spice Girls, Michelin stars, prisoners on the run, and a look back at Ozzy Osbourne’s life.

Whether you’re a Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ or Paramount user we’ve got your latest streaming obsession waiting for you in this list.

Here’s our pick of the best shows on streaming this week in Australia, let’s go!

7 shows new to streaming this week

This week on streaming has some stellar drops: The Last Frontier, Victoria Beckham, and The Woman in Cabin 10 (Credit: Apple TV+, Netflix)

#1 Boots

Based on the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, Boots tells the story of what happens when you sign up to the Marines when you have no idea what to do with your life.

Described as an “off-beat take on the coming-of-age” story, Boots takes place in the 1990s US Marine Corps when it was illegal to be gay in the military.

Yet-to-come-out Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his straight best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, navigate boot camp together.

What follows is a series of literal and figurative landmines in one of this year’s best coming of age stories.

#2 Victoria Beckham

We fell in love all over again with the Beckham’s in David Beckham’s documentary on Netflix Beckham, and now it’s ‘working class’ Victoria’s turn.

The former Spice Girl’s three part documentary Victoria Beckham drops October 9 with three episodes.

In the show, we’re all given a front row seat as Victoria preps for the biggest fashion show of her life.

We watch Victoria go from a teenager trying to make her school uniform chic, to a pop star, to a woman fighting to be taken seriously in the cut-throat fashion industry.

The docuseries balances interviews with Tom Ford, Eva Longoria and Anna Wintour with candid confessions from Victoria that she can’t make a toasted cheese sandwich.

#3 The Last Frontier

A plane crash brings chaos to a U.S Marshall’s quiet Alaskan outpost (Credit: Apple TV+)

What do you get when a plane carrying dozens of prisoners crashes in the Alaskan wilderness? One of this month’s best TV releases, of course.

Apple TV+’s latest drama stars Aussie Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Planet of the Apes), Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!) and Hayley Bennet (The Girl on the Train).

In The Last Frontier, we watch as Frank Remnick (Clarke) is the lone U.S. Marshall in charge of the isolated and rugged snow scape of Alaska. Everything is peaceful and quiet until a prison transport plane crashes in the wilderness and frees dozens of violent criminals.

Was the crash an accident or planned?

#4 Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now

Following the recent passing of Ozzy Osbourne, No Escape From Now was produced in partnership with his family to tell his life’s story.

Interviews with Ozzy, his wife Sharon, and his children Jack, Kelly and Aimee as well as musicians like Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins) and Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) are pieced together to the story of Ozzy’s life.

Everything from Ozzy’s collab with Post Malone to his health issues are covered. We also get a glimpse at his 2024 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The documentary lands on Paramount+ October 7.

#5 Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

This week, Apple TV+ drops Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars.

Michelin stars are often shrouded in mystery. Thanks to shows like The Bear, we’ve been able to get small glimpses at how the whole thing works. But, now, care of Gordon Ramsay’s production house, we get our most raw look yet. Including anonymised interviews with real Michelin judges.

Hosted by food expert Jesse Burgess, each episode follows an elite chef and their restaurant. Will they lose their precious Michelin star? Or, will they finally gain their first?

The show features restaurants from across the world: Norway, Mexico and America feature.

Knife Edge drops on October 10.

#6 The Woman in Cabin 10

Keira Knightley’s latest thriller lands on Netflix October 10.

Based on the best selling novel by Ruth Ware The Woman in Cabin 10 tells the story of a travel journalist on board a luxury yacht with a super rich foundation. One night, she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard. When she speaks about what she saw, she’s told she dreamed up the whole thing as all passengers are accounted for.

Despite no one believing her, our protagonist doesn’t give up in her search for answers.

Alongside Knightley, The Woman in Cabin 10 stars Guy Pearce (Memento), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Kaya Scodelario (Skins).

#7 One More Shot

A bottle of tequila causes an endless time loop during Y2K (Credit: Stan)

Emily Browning leads the cast of Stan’s latest original movie, One More Shot, out October 12.

One More Shot tells the story of a News Eve Party in 1999 on the eve of Y2K.

Emily Browning’s Minnie discovers a bottle of tequila that enables her to time travel and subsequently change the course of the millennia. It begs the question: does a woman need to tear the fabric of space and time to be able to have it all? Sounds juicy, we’re hooked.

The hilarious 90s throwback stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Sean Keenan (Puberty Blues) and Ashley Zukerman (Succession).

Happy streaming, everyone!

