Is Netflix’s salacious House of Guinness based on a true story?

If you’ve just skulled down Netflix’s House of Guinness, we suspect you’re now trying to work out if it’s a true story.

The show describes itself as “fiction inspired by history” so, unfortunately, it’s not all real. But! There’s a lot of very real historical elements that form the pulse of the show.

Given that the show was created when a member of the Guinness family was watching Downton Abbey and realised their family has better, realer drama, it’s safe to say sometimes the truth is even stranger than fiction.

Keep reading to find out what’s true and what’s for the plot in House of Guinness.

Is House of Guinness based on a true story?

The Guinness family knew how to throw a party (Credit: Netflix)

Yes, House of Guinness is based on the true story of the Guinness family in Dublin.

Series creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), told Netflix “I had to take the things the family said and did—the achievements and mistakes they made—and use them as stepping stones to try and fill the gaps”

“Because the events that happened? They’re quite remarkable.”

The original Guinness remains today in St James, Dublin (Credit: Getty)

As the opening scenes tell us, the show is 100% inspired by true stories and real people, but the meatier action has been elaborated on by the show’s writing team to bring us a good old-fashioned, bingeable drama.

Real life member of the Guinness family and executive producer of the show, Ivana Lovell, confirmed to BBC that the siblings we see on screen “were all so young, their father left them huge responsibility and a huge legacy.”

“Each was forced to find a path,” she said.

“Anne committed herself to tapping family funds to improve the lives of the poor and sick while Arthur IV and Eward were leading the company”.

Meanwhile, Benjamin, was a “drunk” and “too week” to lead the family.

Certain characters, like Guinness Brewery foreman Sean Rafferty aren’t real. Rather, they’ve been written into the series to showcase the political climate and emphasise the tensions between class and religion that were brewing in Ireland at the time. But rather than being entirely fictitious, these characters are amalgamations of various real people.

Guinness’ worker-centric policies like a beer allowance, pensions and annual leave mentioned in the show are very much real.

Do the Guinness family still own Guinness beer?

No! The Guinness brand was sold to Diageo, a multinational alcohol brand.

The Guinness family do still own a small stake, but it’s definitely not run the same way we see in the show.

Where can I watch House of Guinness?

You can watch season one of House of Guinness on Netflix in Australia.

The four Guinness siblings (Credit: Netflix)

The series is a Netflix original and stars a cast of familiar faces.

What is House of Guinness about?

House of Guinness is about the Guinness family and their iconic stout.

The series kicks off with the death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness. With his death comes the need to appoint the successor to the Guinness name and business.

At the beginning of the show, Benjamin’s will is read and two of his children are left in control of the brewery. But, he had four children, and two of them miss out!

The show follows the drama that follows set against the political climate of 1860s Dublin.

Is there a trailer for House of Guinness?

Well, yes!

You can watch the trailer right here.

Who is in House of Guinness?

The cast of House of Guinness is packed with Netflix alum and heavy hitting actors.

How’s the resemblance? Louis Partridge plays Edward Guinness in House of Guinness (Credit: Netflix, Getty)

Anthony Boyle (Derry Girls) plays Arthur Guinness while Enola Holme’s Louis Partridge plays Edward Guinness.

Benjamin Guinness is played by Normal People’s Fionn O’Shea.

Anne Plunkey is played by Emily Fairn who you may recognise from Black Mirror.

The show also stars James Norton (Joy the Birth of IVF) as Sean Rafferty, Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, and King Joffrey aka Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges.

Will there be a House of Guinness season 2?

Since the series ends with a rather tense cliff-hanger we’re eagerly awaiting a second season.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything, but, the show’s creator Steven Knight told TV Insider that he “intends to make more” and to bring the show “all the way into the 20th century.”

Sounds juicy, we’re in.

See you when season two hopefully drops!

