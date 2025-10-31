The 7 hottest new shows landing on streaming this November that you should cancel your plans for

As the weather heats up, many of us want to be outside, soaking up the sunshine and hanging out with friends. But, if this month’s list of the best new streaming releases is anything to go by, it might be hard making plans with friends when you’ve already got a date with your couch and these hot new shows.

Advertisement

From laugh-out-loud comedy to documentaries to drama, November is a particularly brilliant month for new television shows being released on streaming.

So, get your diaries out and star pencilling in your television plans, because you’re going to be booked and busy.

The 7 best new shows landing on streaming this November 2025

1. I Love La, HBO Max

Comedy genius Rachel Sennott is back with her latest series, I Love LA. She stars as Maia, an ambitious woman from New York who dreams of becoming a high-powered talent agent to the stars.

Advertisement

The hilarious series is filled with cringe humour and takes aim at influencer culture, nepo babies and LA’s celebrity-focused scene with a refreshing self-awareness.

Along with Sennott in the leading role, the series also stars Josh Hutcherson, Leighton Meester, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker and Odessa A’Zion. Out of all the shows in this list, this is the one I’m most excited for — and considering the calibre of new releases this month, that’s saying something!

Release date: November 3.

2. Stranger Things: Volume 1, Netflix

Advertisement

It’s here! The final season of Stranger Things is finally coming to our screens after years of waiting.

This season, we get to find out what happens to our young heroes as they attempt to find and kill the evil Vecna. Its not going to be easy though, especially since the government has put the town under military ban, amping up its desperate search for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).



“I think what’s unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season four,” co-creator Ross Ruffer explained.

“We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”

This season will be dropping in three parts, with the first in November, second in December and the long-awaited finale in January.

Advertisement

Release date: November 27

3. He Had It Coming, Stan

Ready for another dark comedy which combines crime, mystery and hilarious one-liners? If you answered yes, He Had It Coming is the perfect new watch for you.

The series is a Stan original and follows two gals who accidentally find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery after they make a spontaneous feminist statement by desecrating a male statue in their university quadrangle. The problem? In the morning, the mutilated body of a man is found underneath their protest. Now, they have to find out who did it in order to wipe themselves clean of a murder charge.

Advertisement

He Had It Coming stars Natashia Liu Bordizzo as Barbara, an influencer who truly leans into #girlpower online, and Lydia West as Elise, an English exchange student who is determined to rebrand herself as a feminist icon.

Release date: November 20

4. Palm Royale, Apple TV+

If you love the gorgeous, colourful fashion of the late 1960s and the sharp comedy of Kristen Wiig, you’ve got to tune into Palm Royale.

Advertisement

The comedy series follows an outsider named Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to become a member of the exclusive high society of Palm Beach, Florida. While Maxine feels excluded, she simultaneously feels like deserves a place within the glitzy high society, and she’ll do anything she can to claw her way to acceptance.

The series also has an incredible cast including Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, Kaia Gerber and John Stamos, just to name a few.

Release date: November 12

5. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, Prime Video

Advertisement

From the moment that German series Maxton Hall — The World Between Us season one hit Prime Video in May 2024, it was a break out hit. Fans couldn’t get enough of the steamy teen drama and it was quickly renewed for another season two weeks later. Now, the second season is finally here.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is a series based on Mona Kasten’s trilogy Save Me, Save You and Save Us. It follows a teenager named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) as she attends a fancy boarding school called Maxton Hall. Ruby dreams of attending Oxford University one day, but it’s hard not to get wrapped up into the luxe lifestyle of her wealthy peers.

But what really has grabbed viewers attention is the enemies-to-lovers pipeline between Ruby and rich boy James Beaufort (Damian Hardung). In season two, Ruby and James have made it to Oxford together but their bliss is short lived.

Release date: November 7

Advertisement

6. DMV, Paramount+

For the average person, the DMV can be one of the most frustrating places to visit, but in this oddball comedy, we’re making light of the kooky characters working at the place that most people dread to visit.

Starring Aussie comedy queen Harriet Dyer, DMV follows the a rag-tag bunch of minimum wage employees as they deal with the mundane every day working at the DMV. But, thanks to some brilliant characterisation and hilarious plot lines, it all comes together in a laugh-out-loud comedy akin to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

For more information on DMV from the cast to the plot, click HERE.

Advertisement

Release date: November 11

7. Being Eddie, Netflix

For decades, Eddie Murphy has been one of the biggest, most explosive comedic talents. After kicking off his career performing stand up in New York clubs at only 17 years old, he joined the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live the very next year.

He went on to star in films such as Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor and Dr. Dolittle, making him a fan favourite of die-hard comedy fans, kids and families around the world.

Advertisement

In Being Eddie, 64-year-old Murphy is looking back at his career. The documentary also features commentary and exclusive interviews from other comedy legends including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jerry Seinfeld, just to name a few.

Release date: November 12

Me and my friends getting ready to binge watch everything on this list. (Image: HBO)

Plenty of great streaming opportunities to look forward too, right?

Advertisement

Happy watching everyone!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.