Colin From Accounts’ Harriet Dyer stars in new comedy DMV

Grab a number and take a seat because there’s a new, exciting comedy coming to our screens and it’s set in arguably one of the worst places on earth — the DMV.

Starring Colin From Accounts‘ Harriet Dyer, DMV is a new workplace comedy which follows the bizarre daily lives of a group of employees working for the Department of Motor Vehicles in LA.

If you’re a fan of The Office, Utopia or Parks and Recreation, keep reading because DMV will be right up your alley.

The casting of this show is impeccable. (Image: BINGE)

What is DMV about?

DMV is about the very kooky — and very patient — public servants who work at the Department of Motor Vehicles in East Hollywood. Each day, they go to the very place that most people dread, dealing with difficult customers and office politics while trying to find the little joys in office life.

While that might sound a little bit depressing on the surface, the dreary setting makes for a hilarious character-driven comedy about the people who keep the roads functioning.

The series is created and written by Dana Klein, who was a producer on Friends.

We just need to know what is going on in this picture. (Image: BINGE)

Is there a trailer for DMV?

Yes, there is and it’s already got us excited!

Who is in DMV?

DMV has a stellar cast of comedy legends, including brilliant Aussie all-rounder Harriet Dyer. She plays Colette, a driving examiner who always tries her best to bring the community spirit in the office.

She also has a huge crush on her colleague Noa (Alex Tarrant) which is bleedingly obvious to the entire office.

We can’t wait to see Harriet Dyer’s lovesick Colette! (Image: BINGE)

Colette’s love interest is played by New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant. Known best for his roles in NCIS: Hawai’i and beloved comedy drama 800 Words, we can’t wait to see him play the relaxed, dreamy office heartthrob.

Everybody loves an office crush and who better to play one than Alex Tarrant?(Image: BINGE)

Comedy legend Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, SNL) plays Gregg, a grumpy former English teacher, Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones) as a conflict-lover former club bouncer.

Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero and Harriet Dyer are hilarious together in DMV. (Image: BINGE)

Molly Kearney (SNL) plays newly-promoted manager Barb who tries her best but truthfully isn’t fit for a management position, while Gigi Zumbado (Bridge and Tunnel) plays an outspoken photographer named Cici.

Gigi Zumbado as Cici. (Image: BINGE) Molly Kearney as Barb. (Image: BINGE)

When does DMV come out?

DMV premieres on November 11 with the first four episodes of the series.

You can watch it on BINGE.

Happy watching!

