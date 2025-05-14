Ryan Murphy is one of television’s most prolific writers and directors, and he’s behind many iconic shows including Monster, Glee and American Horror Story.

Now he’s switching gears to romance and is releasing an anthology series called American Love Story. Here’s everything we know about the project so far.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS AMERICAN LOVE STORY ABOUT?

American Love Story will follow one of the most famous families in history, the Kennedys, and will chronicle the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Pop culture journalist Evan Ross Katz, who first broke the news of the series’ development, revealed that American Love Story “will explore their marriage and their tragic deaths just three years after they wed — and everything in between.”

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s romance “dominated the media landscape throughout the 90s” and the new series will provide a fresh perspective on the couple’s lives.

(Credit: Getty & Instagram)

WHO HAS BEEN CAST IN AMERICAN LOVE STORY?

Along with the announcement of the new series, the key cast members of American Love Story have also been announced.

Australian actress Naomi Watts will be portraying the iconic Jackie Kennedy.

Naomi has worked with Ryan Murphy multiple times, including on The Watcher and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and she’ll also appear in Ryan’s upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair.

Meanwhile, Paul Widziszewski-Kelly will be playing John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon will portray Carolyn Bessette.

According to Evan Ross Katz, nearly one thousand actors auditioned for the role of JFK Jr., but the casting team decided to go with a lesser-known name in Paul Widziszewski-Kelly, who has previous experience in theatre and modelling.

As for Sarah Pidgeon, she is a Tony-nominated actress who is also set to appear in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

(Credit: Getty)

THE REAL STORY BEHIND JFK JR. AND CAROLYN BESSETTE

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessett met in 1992 when she was working as a publicist for Calvin Klein. Carolyn was assigned the task of giving JFK Jr. a private tour and fitting, and she reportedly gave him her phone number on the spot.

They began dating in 1994 and tied the knot two years later in a private wedding ceremony in September 1996.

Tragically, the couple died just three years later in a plane crash on 16 July 1999.

JFK Jr. was flying his wife and her sister, Lauren, to Martha’s Vineyard when the plane went down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Cod.

