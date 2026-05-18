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Ian Thorpe was offered a role on Friends – and turned it down!

"They asked me, ‘Do you want to be on an episode?’ So I was invited in.”
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Obsessive Friends fans will know that Aussie swimming legend Ian Thorpe appears briefly in the background of an episode in season seven. But Ian’s role in the iconic sitcom could have been much, much bigger.

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In the final episode of The Assembly for this season, airing May 31, autistic journalism student Thomas asks Ian, “What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened in your life?”

Ian, wearing black, smiles as he sits on the set of The Assembly
Ian opens up about his Friends experience on The Assembly. (Credit: ABC)

Ian talks about the time he went to watch the filming of Friends in 2000, the same year that he won three gold medals at the Sydney Olympics as a 17-year-old.

“I was just going as a tourist,” he says. “And I was recognised in the crowd, and they asked me, ‘Do you want to be on an episode?’ So I was invited in.”

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Ian can be seen as a Central Perk customer, in the episode “The One With Ross’s Library Book”. When Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) are at the coffee shop, talking to Erin (Kristin Davis), a girl Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is dating, Ian is sitting at a table behind them. Interestingly, this episode also features another Aussie, Sarah Murdoch, as a hot woman Ross (David Schwimmer) meets at the library.

In The Assembly, Ian reveals what happened after the filming of the Friends episode.

“One of the writers for the show said, ‘If you would like a role on the show, give us two weeks’ notice and we can write you into the script.’”

Thomas asks Ian if he accepted the offer.

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“No!” Ian says. “I was an athlete!”

Then Thomas asks if Ian would say yes now, if something like that was offered to him.

“Yeah! Now all of those things, absolutely. But you’ve got to remember as well, I am a very focused young person that was thinking anything like that is a distraction from what I’m trying to achieve.”

Check out The Assembly on ABC TV or ABC iview.

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