“It’s a taboo subject.” Julia Morris opens up about pregnancy loss in powerful interview on The Assembly

Julia Morris has shared new insights into her experience with pregnancy loss as she joins the new season of The Assembly.

The series follows Leigh Sales as she mentors Autistic journalism students, and their interview session with Julia saw the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Host share how prior miscarriages affected her later pregnancies.

Julia Morris joins ABC TV’s ‘The Assembly’

“It’s a taboo subject, miscarriage. No one talks about it, despite it being a common, awful thing. Did you fear you would lose your girls during your healthy pregnancy with them? And how did you deal with that?” asked one student.

“I definitely thought that,” Julia, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Dan Thomas, replied. “I had a couple of miscarriages before and when I fell pregnant with Ruby, my eldest, I wasn’t convinced the pregnancy would go through to the end.”

Julia went on to explain the unusual experience of grieving during a time that is supposed to be exciting. “You started to prepare your life for bringing a child into the home…to then have it not end as you wanted it, as you started to make your plans and buy things. To then go through that grief and be worried through the next pregnancies…I think it’s such a weird and personal time.”

“This time in my life is one I’m owed, where you’re allowed to make it about you,” she added after explaining that she dealt with the experiences privately. “One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, she ended her answer with. “It is a much more common thing than the fresh air that we give it.”

This isn’t the first time the Australian comedian has opened up about her experience with miscarriage. After initially sharing details in her 2009 memoir, Don’t You Know Who I Used To Be, she recalled details of experiencing a miscarriage mid-flight during a video interview with website showandtell.com.au in 2014.

Explaining how she was returning to her home (which was in London at the time) from a comedy festival in South Africa, Julia was in the bathroom when she realised what was happening.

Stuck mid-air, without her then-husband Dan Thomas, and hours until they landed, there was nothing that she could do: “I couldn’t call Dan, I couldn’t do anything about it”.

Julia decided to continue her busy work schedule at the time, leaving for Canada three days later for the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

“I’m a stream train like that. I’m not gonna let that, stop me from doing the next … I’m not gonna sit at home and wallow in my self-pity I’m gonna sort it out. That’s just how I operate,” she said.

“I think I grieved later.”

NEED HELP? If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the Red Nose Australia 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

