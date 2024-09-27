Beloved comedian and host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, Julia Morris, has revealed she had a big skin cancer removed from her face this week.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to urge her followers to wear sunscreen and get their skin checked.

The TV star shared a photo post-surgery. (Credit: Instagram)

“How is your [SPF] 50+ working out for you? I wish I had used it more in my life,” Julia shared.

“Another pretty big skin cancer removed this week. Going to have to up my eyebrow drawing game. The Aussie sun is no joke & while I lived like a pig on a spit in my 20’s, I’m absolutely suffering the consequences now.

“Please slip slop slap & as always, early detection is the key.”

Fans and fellow TV personalities took to the comment section to send well wishes and thank her for sharing the important message.

Julia had another scare prior to the 2024 Logies. (Credit: Getty)

“Good on you for sending out the message! Get better quick love xx,” I’m A Celebrity contestant Brittany Hockley wrote, while celebrity stylist Donny Galella commented, “Sending you love for a speedy recovery ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower shared, “Oh thank you so much for spreading the word regarding the hazards of sun and worshiping of brown tanned skin!!! Quick healing vibes to you too! 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Someone else wrote, “Thanks for sharing, I’m overdue on my skin check and have a couple of itchy spots on my face I keep ignoring. You’re right early detection is the key. I’m sending you the warmest hug and best wishes for a speedy healing and recovery ❤️‍🩹.”

The beloved comedian previously has skin cancer removed in 2016. (Credit: Getty)

Julia Morris had another skin cancer scare back in August prior to the 2024 Logies, when a malignant skin cancer was found near her elbow.

“Here’s my latest skin cancer. I’ve had three cut out today and three burnt off today,” she shared in a video on Instagram shortly after coming off anaesthetic.

“I was just like, ‘I think I might just get those skin cancers cut out and then I’ll go and speak to the internet’.

“There’s two on my back that were cut out. The two on my tummy, they’ve been cut out. Poor mama.

“I’ve had three malignant melanomas in my lifetime. That’s been sent away for testing.”

The TV host also had another skin cancer removed back in 2016.