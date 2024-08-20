Utopia swept the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards, winning multiple accolades on the night.

The series has been running since 2014, and has become an iconic and beloved Australian comedy.

According to the synopsis of Utopia, “The beleaguered staff of the Nation Building Authority (NBA) are still trying to get the job done in the face of endless backflips, government interference and ever-shifting priorities.

“Tasked with rush infrastructure projects, employees of the Nation Building Authority walk a tightrope between big ambition and government bureaucracy.”

The show has run for five seasons and been met with immense success by both audiences and critics.

Most recently, the show won three of its four nominations at the 2024 Logies including Best Scripted Comedy Program, Best Lead Actress in a Comedy (Kitty Flanagan), and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy (Rob Sitch).

Accepting their award for Best Scripted Comedy Program, creator and actor Rob Sitch said, “I really appreciate this. As I said before, it was always an ensemble – we’re all great friends. But when I pitched the idea, I said, ‘If we use the word infrastructure, this show’s never gonna get up.’ So, thanks for voting for a comedy on infrastructure.”

The main cast includes a plethora of iconic Australian actors and comedians, spearheaded by Rob Sitch who portrays Tony Woodford, the CEO of the NBA.

Also starring in Utopia are Anthony Lehmann as Jim Gibson, Celia Pacquola as Nat Russell, Dave Lawson as Scott Byrnes, Kitty Flanagan as Rhonda Stewart, Emma-Louise Wilson as Kate Norris, Luke McGregor as Hugh, and Dilruk Jayasinha as Ashan De Silva.

Season one of the show aired in 2014, season two in 2015, season three in 2017, and season four in 2019. Utopia then took a break before returning for season five in 2023.

The ABC-original series has been described as “light – but sharp and witty” by The Conversation, while The Huffington Post drew comparisons to early seasons of American workplace comedies such as The Office and Parks and Recreation.

They claimed that Utopia offers a “painfully funny satire that focuses on the interaction between the media and press friendly projects wanted by government administrations.”

Utopia has been nominated for – and won – many accolades over the past decade, including multiple AACTA Awards and Logie Awards.

Utopia is available to watch on both ABC iView and Netflix in Australia.