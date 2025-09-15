Celia Pacquola’s “silly little show” about dog parks is coming to ABC

ABC’s latest comedy instalment, Dog Park, may be 2026’s most wholesome show.

The series has begun filming and is fronted by Leon Ford (The Last Anniversary, Elvis) and Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, Thank God You’re Here).

Dog Park follows Roland (Ford), who’s in the midst of a midlife crisis when he crosses paths with eternal optimist and human sunshine, Samantha (Pacquola), at his local dog park.

Begrudgingly, Roland keeps returning to the dog park and slowly but surely rediscovers his love for life thanks to his Samantha and her motley crew of dog park goers and their pups.

Dog Park is a feel good, sad-but-funny, story of love, loyalty and doing good just because you can.

Aussie fell in love with Celia Pacquola on ABC’s Utopia (Credit: ABC)

As for what we can expect from Dog Park, it’s promised to be equal parts funny and heart warming.

Pacquola’s signature style of comedy won’t be going anywhere, either.

“There’s enough people doing the edgy stuff, and it’s ok if we want to do a silly little show,” Pacquola told The AU Review.

“I see now the impact that I can have. I’ve seen it with people who are saying they’ve had a [bad] day, and a [bad] time, and they feel better,” she proudly said of her comedic work.

Based on what we know about the stars and production credits, we think Dog Park maybe one of 2026’s most feel good shows.

The six-part series was created by Leon Ford and Amanda Higgs. The episodes are directed by Matthew Saville (Please Like Me) and Nina Buxton (Heartbreak High) and written by Ford, Penelope Chair, Nick Coyle and Chloe Wong.

A dog park romance? We’re sitting like a dog waiting for a treat. (ABC)

Celia Pacquola has graced Australian screens for years with appearances on Have You Been Paying Attention, Thank God You’re Here, Rosehaven, and Utopia.

She has been in a long-term relationship with her Irish photographer partner Dara Munnis. Celia and Darra share a daughter together named Eleanor who was born in 2022.

Dog Park premieres on ABC TV and ABC iView in 2026.

