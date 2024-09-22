After weeks of trying to keep Claudia happy – and his business safe – Justin is at his wits’ end in Home And Away.

He’s been lying to his wife and friends so he can keep her from causing trouble after the failed service on her car led to a crash, but his constant unexplained absences are starting to raise suspicions.

Claudia (Rachael Carpani) plays damsel in distress to lure Justin (James Stewart). (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Greive)

When another call sends Justin (James Stewart) off to help Claudia (Rachael Carpani) again, he finally decides enough is enough.

“Justin believes it’s the last time he has to help Claudia,” James, 48, tells TV WEEK. “He can see the finish line.”

Justin (James Stewart) takes Claudia’s (Rachael Carpani) coat. (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Greive)

But Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has also figured out Justin’s excuses don’t add up and goes on the attack, tracking down Claudia’s ex, who warns that she has a history of targeting men for affairs.

“At first, Leah is sure Justin would never cheat,” Ada, 47, explains. “But once she meets up with Claudia’s [ex]husband, she starts having doubts.”

So when Justin doesn’t answer his phone and the night of their anniversary passes with no sign of him, those doubts begin to grow.

What she doesn’t know is that Justin has been trying desperately to get home after Claudia finally made a move on him, then threw his keys into bushland when he knocked her back.

“Justin feels stunned and stupid!” James says of the moment Claudia tries to kiss him. “It’s like he’s been treated like a fool.”

Without a phone signal, Justin (James Stewart) can’t let Leah (Ada Nicodemou) know where she is. (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Greive)

And worse, he’s worried what Leah will be thinking. When he finally walks far enough to get his phone working, he soon finds out – and it’s not good news.

With all the lies – and Claudia’s dubious past – Leah is convinced something has happened. Don’t bother coming home, she tells Justin, she won’t be there!

