Home and Away spoilers: Justin betrays Leah with Claudia

For an open, honest guy, Justin is starting to show some pretty sneaky behaviour. He’s making excuses to get away from his friends, disappearing without explanation and coming up with see-through explanations when asked what he’s up to… and for Theo, that’s enough to get him worried.

He knows Justin (James Stewart) and his aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) have been going through a rough patch recently, but could it be that another woman is the reason?

And could that woman be Claudia (Rachael Carpani) who crashed – literally – into the Bay when her car’s brakes failed and has been hanging around the garage ever since?

Can Justin (James Stewart) explain his way out of what he’s been doing? (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Grieve)

When Justin lies about seeing Claudia, despite Theo (Matt Evans) seeing the pair together himself, his worries grow. Justin says it’s nothing to be concerned about… and nothing Leah needs to know!

“Justin feels terrible [about lying], but it makes him stick to his plan even harder,” James, 49, tells TV WEEK.

But while Justin might think he’s just helping someone in need, Claudia could have other plans, showing up at the garage again with yet another problem she wants him to solve.

What are Claudia’s (Rachael Carpani) intentions with Justin? (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Grieve)

Will Justin’s good intentions land him in the worst kind of trouble he can imagine?

And when Leah finds Claudia’s cardigan at the garage, is there anything he can say that will convince her he’s the same faithful husband he always swore he’d be?

“Leah has no idea what Justin is doing behind her back, but she doesn’t like or trust Claudia,” Ada, 47, tells TV WEEK.

Also this week…

Losing a patient is never easy for a doctor. But when that doctor is Bree and the patient is her best friend Felicity, it’s enough to send her spiralling.

Remi (Adam Rowland) knows something is very wrong when he comes home to find Bree (Juliet Godwin) cleaning her already spotless house after yet another row with nurse Dana (Ally Harris). And when he offers to help, she explodes.

Bree (Juliet Godwin) isn’t herself after Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) death. (Credit: Channel Seven Jeremy Grieve)

He knows she’s doing it tough, he says, but she has to move on. And if she can’t do it by herself, then maybe it’s time she gets the professional help she so clearly needs.

It’s all said with love, but Bree’s not in the right space to hear good advice.

“Bree doesn’t want to get help because she’s scared her counsellor will have to report her to the hospital,” Juliet explains to TV WEEK.

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, Channel Seven