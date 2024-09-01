Things become more complicated for Justin in Home And Away this week when the strong-willed businesswoman whose accident his young mechanic Theo caused by neglecting to service her car brakes, refuses to go away quietly.

Although garage owner Justin (James Stewart) and his wife Leah (Ada Nicodemou) met Claudia (Rachael Carpani) and persuaded her not to sue him over the crash that landed her in hospital with a broken arm, Claudia still isn’t over the inconvenience.

Justin tries to reason with Claudia (Credit: Jeremy Greive)

She’s missed another day of work because she’s had to remain in hospital for more tests – and now, the doctors have told her she can’t drive!

But when Justin offers to drive her to and from work every day until her arm is fully healed, Claudia is intrigued.

“While she feels she’s going against her gut by allowing him to get out of what could be a costly lawsuit, she sees this as a faster solution,” Rachael, 43, tells TV WEEK.

Will Justin tell Leah about his and Claudia’s new arrangement? (Credit: Jeremy Greive)

“It allows her to keep seeing her clients without having to take any more days off work. And – in her mind – she’s doing Justin a favour by accepting his offer.”

But with Justin now her official driver, how will he explain it to Leah, who’s already wary of Claudia? Or will he keep the arrangement a secret from her and hope she doesn’t find out?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel Seven. For more on TV, read our comprehensive TV Guide.