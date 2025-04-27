As one of the most celebrated actresses on Australian screens, Bridie Carter has brought to life many a love story over the years on shows like McLeod’s Daughters and 800 Words.

But away from our screens, the 54-year-old’s marriage to husband and “soulmate” Michael Wilson is the stuff of fairytales.

The couple’s romance began in 2000 after the actress had wrapped filming the first season of McLeod’s Daughters.

“I planned this break in Byron and rented this little dairy bale up in the hills from a makeup artist friend’s mother – as you do. I ended up doing this big road trip on my own, driving my little car from South Australia to Melbourne to see family, then to Sydney to see friends, and finally on to Byron,” the star explained to New Idea.

“The first couple of days after I arrived in Byron, I ran smack-bang into Michael – whom I had previously met through mutual friends in Sydney – and the rest is kind of history.”

Bridie married the fashion designer and fourth generation farmer in a romantic wedding ceremony in the hinterlands of Byron Bay in 2004.

“We had the best wedding ever – we often want to repeat it. It was just the most incredible, fantastic wedding. We had the best band and amazing food and we did it all ourselves. At the time, I was actually planning two weddings, as I was having fittings for Tess’ dress [on McLeod’s Daughters] for her wedding to Nick (Myles Pollard) while planning our own. But it was just the best celebration,” the actress has reflected of their special day.

The duo, who currently reside on a farm in Byron Bay, are the proud parents to sons Otis, Tobias, and stepson James, from a previous relationship of Michael’s.

“My family is the most important thing in my life. My job is a privilege, but my kids and husband definitely come first. I’m blessed I can do both,” she explained to It’s Your Day last year.

“I don’t have long stints away for work, but that’s the kind of mother I am. No judgement about anyone else, but I can’t.”

When it comes to kicking her career goals while maintaining precious family time, Bridie credits her supportive husband for helping it all come to fruition.

“I do it by doing the best I can and having the most wonderful, supportive husband in the world,” she revealed.

Their secret to success? Being the best of friends and never taking a moment for granted.

“Our marriage gets better every day. I don’t think there’s any secret to it. We’re just best friends, we do everything together and there’s a high element of respect,” Michael has mused.

“We also don’t take each other for granted, Every day, you don’t know what’s coming and you have to make the most of it. We often say how grateful we are,” Bride has pointed out.

