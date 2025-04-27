As one of the most celebrated actresses on Australian screens, Bridie Carter has brought to life many a love story over the years on shows like McLeod’s Daughters and 800 Words.
But away from our screens, the 54-year-old’s marriage to husband and “soulmate” Michael Wilson is the stuff of fairytales.
The couple’s romance began in 2000 after the actress had wrapped filming the first season of McLeod’s Daughters.
“I planned this break in Byron and rented this little dairy bale up in the hills from a makeup artist friend’s mother – as you do. I ended up doing this big road trip on my own, driving my little car from South Australia to Melbourne to see family, then to Sydney to see friends, and finally on to Byron,” the star explained to New Idea.
“The first couple of days after I arrived in Byron, I ran smack-bang into Michael – whom I had previously met through mutual friends in Sydney – and the rest is kind of history.”
Bridie married the fashion designer and fourth generation farmer in a romantic wedding ceremony in the hinterlands of Byron Bay in 2004.
“We had the best wedding ever – we often want to repeat it. It was just the most incredible, fantastic wedding. We had the best band and amazing food and we did it all ourselves. At the time, I was actually planning two weddings, as I was having fittings for Tess’ dress [on McLeod’s Daughters] for her wedding to Nick (Myles Pollard) while planning our own. But it was just the best celebration,” the actress has reflected of their special day.
The duo, who currently reside on a farm in Byron Bay, are the proud parents to sons Otis, Tobias, and stepson James, from a previous relationship of Michael’s.
“My family is the most important thing in my life. My job is a privilege, but my kids and husband definitely come first. I’m blessed I can do both,” she explained to It’s Your Day last year.
“I don’t have long stints away for work, but that’s the kind of mother I am. No judgement about anyone else, but I can’t.”
When it comes to kicking her career goals while maintaining precious family time, Bridie credits her supportive husband for helping it all come to fruition.
“I do it by doing the best I can and having the most wonderful, supportive husband in the world,” she revealed.
Their secret to success? Being the best of friends and never taking a moment for granted.
“Our marriage gets better every day. I don’t think there’s any secret to it. We’re just best friends, we do everything together and there’s a high element of respect,” Michael has mused.
“We also don’t take each other for granted, Every day, you don’t know what’s coming and you have to make the most of it. We often say how grateful we are,” Bride has pointed out.
Back to the very beginning! A beaming Bridie and Michael on their wedding day in 2004.
The fashion designer accompanies his wife to the 2004 TV WEEK Logies.
“When you actually look back, you go, ‘Oh my goodness! What we’ve been through together!’ Like everybody’s life, there are the ups and the downs, the joys and the heartaches. That’s just the human story. But we have stuck by each other through everything and that’s been unquestionable,” Bridie has said.
Gang’s all here! Michael and Bridie hit the red carpet premiere of the Wizard Of Oz with their sons Tobias and Otis in 2017.
The couple pose for a sweet selfie together.
A proud Michael cuddles up to Bridie fresh after her Dancing With The Stars win in 2007.
For their 16th wedding anniversary this year, Bridie shared this beautiful throwback and a heartfelt message to her man.
“Another milestone this week. Today my darling and I celebrate 16 years of marriage, nearly 20 years together. We both forgot, as usual, until my sister-in-law sent a ‘Happy Anniversary’ message. Happy Sweet 16 to the best man I know, love and cherish. My soulmate, my best friend in the whole world, my great love. Keep loving the one’s you love. I do – it gets better and better and better….. Marriage isn’t hard work, it’s a privilege – I am fortunate enough to have found my mate – and from there…..our children, our home, our farm, our life…..together. Dreams do come true.”
The happy couple cuddle up at the 2006 TV WEEK Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.
“Our marriage gets better every day. I don’t think there’s any secret to it. We’re just best friends, we do everything together and there’s a high element of respect,” Michael has said of his other half.
Their love is palpable.
Bridie captioned this picture, “Michael and I in Italy, with Otis 2008. Oh, Italy. I miss you, I love you, you are in my heart and your blood flows through my veins…..Remembering the extraordinary places we have all travelled, far away, ready to go exploring…..one day.”
These two shared this tender moment on Bondi beach.