Participating in team sports has incredible and undeniable benefits for both adults and children alike.

Advertisement

But, new research has revealed that young girls in particular are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate. So, how can we stop it?

Confidence and connection are two of the key benefits of kids playing team sports. (Credit: Getty)

THE STATS

Let’s start with the statistics.

According to new research conducted by ASICS, “confidence and connection are two of the key benefits beyond physical health for kids playing team sports, with one in two Aussies saying that the confidence they built while playing sport translated across other areas of their lives (56%).”

Advertisement

Essentially, widespread research has shown that a lack of confidence and self-belief is a key barrier to keeping young players involved in sport.

Additionally, “79% of respondents admitted that team sports helped them or others make new and long-lasting connections when they were young, and those who played team sport as a kid and into adulthood highlighted benefits like feeling part of a community and being able to socialise while exercising.”

Also, “close to one in two admitted to dropping out of their favourite sport during their teens (45%), with many saying it was due to feeling that they are not ‘good enough’ due to their lower level of ability (18%).

Netball is the leading sport for women in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

HOW TO ENCOURAGE GIRLS TO CONTINUE PLAYING SPORT

These statistics highlight that it’s important to support and encourage children to continue working hard and having fun, no matter their skill level.

ASICS ambassador and psychologist Meg McClurg has iterated the value in parents being actively involved in their children’s sporting endeavours by encouraging and supporting them to keep playing with their friends and trying their best, even if it’s just for fun.

In response to the above research, ASICS recently launched the World’s First Netball Festival Celebrating Confidence, where junior netball players were able to learn skills from some of the world’s best players – including Australian Diamonds and Silver Ferns athletes.

As netball is one of the biggest sports in Australia in terms of female participation, the event was created to inspire young girls to keep playing the game long-term.

Advertisement

Supported by NETFIT Netball, the event included netball-focused fitness, coaching, skills and nutrition programs, and the festival aimed to encourage young netball players to take part in activities that would strengthen their confidence both now and well into the future.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use