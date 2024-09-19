Where To Watch Netball in Australia

Netball fans are in for a treat, as international competition is officially back!

Kicking off on 19 September 2024, the Australian Diamonds will be facing their arch rivals in some fierce matches.

Reigning World Cup Champions, the Australian Diamonds, are about to kick off the 2024 international competition.

They’re set to come up against both the England Roses and the New Zealand Ferns in two series’ on Aussie shores.

Australia last came up against England in the 2023 World Cup. (Credit: Getty)

England Series 2024

The Diamonds will face the England Roses in a three-test series this September.

The first match takes place in Adelaide on Thursday 19 September, the second in Sydney on Sunday 22 September, and the third in Bendigo on Wednesday 25 September.

The team list for the first match in Adelaide is as follows:

Sunday Aryang

Kiera Austin

Sophie Dwyer

Rudi Ellis

Sophie Garbin

Matilda Garrett

Paige Hadley (VC)

Sarah Klau

Cara Koenen

Kate Moloney

Jamie-Lee Price

Liz Watson (C)

Rudi Ellis is poised to make her Diamonds debut in the match!

Fox Netball Executive Producer Erin Ferreira highlighted the significance of the series, saying, “This international series between the Australian Diamonds and England Roses represents a pivotal moment for both teams, as they clash for the first time since last year’s World Cup Final.”

Australia and New Zealand have a long-standing rivalry in netball, (Credit: Getty)

Constellation Cup 2024

Following the England Series, Australia will come up against their long-time rivals, the New Zealand Silver Ferns, in the 2024 Constellation Cup.

The Constellation Cup is a long-standing competition between the two nations, and is the ultimate cross-Tasman clash.

The series will take place in October, with matches being held in both Australia and New Zealand.

The first game will be held on Sunday 20 October in Wellington, the second on Wednesday 23 October in Auckland, the third on Sunday 27 October in Perth, and the fourth on Wednesday 30 October in Melbourne.

Australia has won 11 of the 13 Constellation Cups – can they do it again in 2024?

Australia won the 2023 World Cup. (Credit: Getty)

Where To Watch Netball in Australia

There are a limited number of tickets left to catch all the Aussie Diamonds action live in 2024. Grab yours here.

If you’re keen to watch the games from the comfort of your own home, all the matches will be available to watch on Fox Sports or to stream on Kayo Sports in Australia.

For those without a Foxtel or Kayo subscription, you can catch every minute of the games on Kayo Freebies.

