Knowing what to get your partner, friend, sibling – or anyone else under the ‘loved one’ umbrella – who’s a new parent for Father’s Day is never an easy decision.
Do you get them something that’ll help them level up their dad game like a schmicko baby carrier – or is that too predictable? What about a ‘world’s best dad’ mug – too tacky? Or an electric razor? Useful but c’mon…
From whisky-tasting kits to loungewear to other objects of leisure, there’s something classic yet also a bit left-of-centre out there to celebrate every new dad on Father’s Day.
The best Father’s Day gifts to get for new dads in 2024
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best first Father’s Day gift ideas for every new dad or fatherly figure in your life.
01
Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)
$269 at Amazon
For the new dad needing to wind down
Set Dad up with some of his favourite reads all in one place in the palm of his hand. The Kindle is thin, lightweight and glare-free, perfect to use in the sun without a pesky glare blinding his reading time. Now the Kindle is even better with up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge.
Key features:
- Waterproof reading built to withstand accidental immersion
- Adjustable warm, white and amber light
- 6.8” display and thinner borders and 10 weeks of battery life
Also available at:
- $259 from Dick Smith
02
Theragun Mini 2.0
$349 at Amazon
For the knotted-up new dad
Does Dad have knots that need massaging out? Gift him the Theragun Mini 2.0. Cramps and knots are easily resolved everywhere he goes.
Key features:
- Portable design to use on the go
- 3 attachments and 3 speeds for your device
- Benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size
03
Creed Aventus Eau De Parfum
$436.19 (usually $499) at Amazon
For the dad who wants to smell amazing
If dad is in the market for a new scent, look no further than fragrance house Creed for a luxurious gift. Spoil dad this Father’s Day with the smell of luxury that he will enjoy for years to come.
Key features:
- Creed authorised supplier, genuine bottle
- Long-lasting quality scent all day long
- Original scent
Also available at:
- $449.99 from Chemist Warehouse
- $339 from Myer
- $399 from Adore Beauty
04
Our Place Home Cook Duo Set
$475 (usually $575) at Our Place
For the dad who loves to cook for the fam
Does Dad love to whip up family dinners regularly? Is he a wiz in the kitchen? Then he will love the Our Place Home Cook Duo Set, designed to replace the standard 18-piece cookware sets in just two. From baking to sauteing, crisping to boiling this set is an entire culinary system in just two pieces. Imagine that.
Key features:
- Sturdy aluminium body for fast, incredibly even heat distribution
- A modular lid to let off steam
- Nonstick ceramic coating
05
SmartGoggles by Therabody, Wearable Facial Massage Device
$299 at Amazon
For the sleep-deprived dad
Is there anything better than the gift of sleep? How about sleep that eases facial tension, reduces headaches and physically lowers your heart rate to help reduce stress and anxiety? Dad will be a zen king with the Therabody SmartGoggles as he dozes off on the lounge for his next nap.
Key features:
- SmartRelax, and sleep modes provide vibration, heat, or massage
- No other device has SmartSense Technology and a SmartRelax mode that physically lowers your heart rate to help reduce stress and anxiety
- Foldable design for relaxation everywhere you go
Also available at:
- $299 from Therabody
- $299 from Adore Beauty
- $295 from Bing Lee
06
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Pop
$194.65 (usually $229) at Amazon
For the new dad who is go-go-go
Coffee lovers will froth at this sleek and modern Breville Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine. Dad can brew his morning cuppa in style with the bright Turquoise colour and stylish design that doesn’t lack in function.
Key features:
- 4 cup sizes up to 230mL for a full cup dose of coffee
- CENTRIFUSIONtechnology uses centrifugal pressure to create a unique, full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema
- Capsule recognition technology to ensure the machine brews your favourite cup
Also available at:
- $229 from Breville
- $249 from The Good Guys
- $319 from Myer