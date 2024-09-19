Where to watch Challengers in Australia?

Zendaya is ready to serve up the heat in her latest film, Challengers.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this sports drama catapults Zendaya into the spotlight as former tennis pro Tashi Duncan, who finds herself at the heart of an electrifying love triangle that promises to captivate both tennis aficionados and the uninitiated alike.

As the narrative unfolds, the tennis court transcends its role as merely a stage for athletic endeavour, morphing instead into a powerful metaphor for the romance and story playing out in the lives of its characters.

Zendaya works alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers. (Image: WarnerBros)

Under Guadagnino’s direction, Challengers promises to be a story where passion and rivalry collide, exploring the depths of what it means to love in the shadow of past triumphs and personal defeats.

In the film, the tennis court becomes a battleground not just for the physical prowess of the athletes, but for their hearts and minds as well. Guadagnino, renowned for his ability to capture the essence of human emotion and complexity, weaves a tale that is as much about the inner turmoil and passions of its characters as it is about the external game being played.

Who is in the cast?

Challengers stars an impressive ensemble with Zendaya taking the lead as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach. Alongside her, Mike Faist plays the role of Art Donaldson, Tashi’s husband who has risen to grand slam fame under her guidance.

Josh O’Connor appears as Patrick Zweit, Art’s former best mate and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, adding to the intricate relationship dynamics within the film. O’Connor’s portrayal of Patrick is expected to add a complex layer to the narrative, exploring themes of friendship, rivalry, and the pain of past loves. The chemistry between the cast members is anticipated to be a highlight of the film, bringing to life the tangled web of relationships at its core.

Challengers comes to Australian cinemas in late April. (Image: WarnerBros)

When is the release date for Challengers?

Challengers is scheduled for release in cinemas across the United States on April 26, 2024, following delays from its initial release dates in 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film is set to hit Australian theatres on April 18. This much-anticipated release is expected to draw audiences eager to see Zendaya in a new light and to experience Guadagnino’s unique storytelling style.

Where to watch Challengers in Australia?

After a run in cinemas, Challengers is now available on Prime Video! You can currently buy or rent the film from $24.99.

As of 1 October 2024, the film will be available to stream on the platform.

Stream Challengers on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe now.

What is Challengers about?

Set against the competitive backdrop of professional tennis, Challengers delves into the life of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), who, after her own career is cut short, coaches her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to grand slam victory. The plot thickens when Tashi encourages Art to compete in a challenger event to snap him out of a losing streak, leading to an unexpected confrontation with Patrick (Josh O’Connor), Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex.

While based in the lifelike world of tennis, the story remains a work of fiction and is not based on true events. It offers a deep dive into the psyche of its protagonists, examining how their pasts haunt them and shape their present actions and relationships.

Zendaya stars as Tashi. (Image: WarnerBros)

Where was Challengers filmed?

Filming of Challengers primarily took place in the USA, in Boston, Massachusetts. The choice of location adds an authentic American backdrop to the international sport of tennis, grounding the high-flying emotions of the narrative in a city known for its rich history and cultural depth.

Challengers is poised to be a cinematic journey that blends the physical intensity of sports with the emotional intensity of human drama, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.