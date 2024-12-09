The nominations list for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards has been revealed, with one film standing out among the rest.

Despite not yet being released, Robbie William’s obscure biopic Better Man has topped the list with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

(Credit: Roadshow)

Rather than Robbie or another actor take on the protagonist role, the heartthrob has been replaced with a chimp.

Earning 15 nominations was George Miller’s Mad Max sequel, Furiosa and the Binge Christmas movie, How To Make Gravy.

Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe continues to make waves in the entertainment industry even nearly a year after its release. The miniseries has nabbed 21 nominations, the most nominations for any production in AACTA history.

Kitty Flanagan has earned a nomination for her role in the comedy series, Fisk which has pulled in five nominations.

The AACTA Awards will have two ceremonies, with the first industry awards taking place on February 5, 2025, and the main award ceremony on February 7, 2025.

Below, we’ve listed all the nominees for the AACTA Awards 2025.

AACTA Award for Best Film

Better Man

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

How To Make Gravy

Late Night with the Devil

Memoir Of A Snail

Runt

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Fake

Heartbreak High

The Artful Dodger

The Twelve

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Total Control

(Credit: DIsney+)

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series

Austin

Bump

Colin From Accounts

Fisk

Strife

The Office

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Boy Swallows Universe

Exposure

Four Years Later

House of Gods

Human Error

Last Days of the Space Age

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Laura Gordon — Late Night with the Devil

Sarah Snook — Memoir Of A Snail

Jackie van Beek — Audrey

Anya Taylor-Joy — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anna Torv — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

Phoebe Tonkin — Kid Snow

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Eric Bana — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

David Dastmalchian — Late Night with the Devil

Jonno Davies — Better Man

Daniel Henshall — How To Make Gravy

Guy Pearce — The Convert

Kodi Smit-McPhee — Memoir Of A Snail

(Credit: Roadshow)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Asher Keddie — Fake

Deborah Mailman — Total Control

Leah Purcell — High Country

Anna Torv — Territory

Phoebe Tonkin — Boy Swallows Universe

Sherry-Lee Watson — Thou Shalt Not Steal

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Zac Burgess – Boy Swallows Universe

Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe

Rob Collins — Total Control

Brendan Cowell — Plum

Sam Neill – The Twelve

Noah Taylor — Thou Shalt Not Steal

AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy

Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts

Aaron Chen — Fisk

Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts

Kitty Flanagan — Fisk

Genevieve Hegney — Colin From Accounts

Asher Keddie — Strife

Michael Theo — Austin

Felicity Ward — The Office

(Credit: Binge)

AACTA Award for Best Original Song

Dream On (Meg Washington, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir) — How To Make Gravy

Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek) — Better Man

Fine (Meg Washington, Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir) — How To Make Gravy

Side By Side (Paul Kelly) — Runt

Streetlights (Jacob Harvey) — Under Streetlights

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

A Horse Named Winx

Every Little Thing

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Otto by Otto

Porcelain War

The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

Before Dawn

Birdeater

Christmess

Just A Farmer

The Emu War

You’ll Never Find Me

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

Wil Anderson — Taskmaster Australia

Aaron Chen — Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee

Anne Edmonds — Taskmaster Australia

Tom Gleeson — Hard Quiz

Guy Montgomery — Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee

Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alyla Browne — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Hannah Diviney — Audrey

Kate Mulvany — Better Man

Kate Mulvany — How To Make Gravy

Ingrid Torelli — Late Night with the Devil

Jacki Weaver — Memoir Of A Snail

(Credit: Getty)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Fayssal Bazzi — Late Night with the Devil

Chris Hemsworth — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Damon Herriman — Better Man

Damon Herriman — How To Make Gravy

Richard Roxburgh — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2

Hugo Weaving — How To Make Gravy

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Essie Davis — Exposure

Rachel Griffiths — Total Control

Heather Mitchell – Fake

Deborah Mailman – Boy Swallows Universe

Sophie Wilde — Boy Swallows Universe

Asher Yasbincek — Heartbreak High

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Simon Baker — Boy Swallows Universe

Wayne Blair — Total Control

Bryan Brown — Boy Swallows Universe

Travis Fimmel — Boy Swallows Universe

Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe

Ewen Leslie – Prosper

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

Better Man — Michael Gracey

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — George Miller

How To Make Gravy — Nick Waterman

Late Night with the Devil — Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

Memoir Of A Snail — Adam Elliot

(Credit: Warner Bros)

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars

LEGO Masters Australia vs The World

Mastermind

Spicks and Specks

The 1% Club

Tipping Point Australia

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 1 — Bharat Nalluri

Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 — Trent O’Donnell

Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 — Madeline Dyer

Fake – Episode 5 — Emma Freeman

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 — Dylan River

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program

Bluey

Eddie’s Lil Homies

Hard Quiz Kids

Little J & Big Cuz

Play School: Big Ted’s Time Machine

Spooky Files

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet?

Lloyd Langford: Current Mood

Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?

Melbourne International Comedy Festival — The Allstars Supershow

Melbourne International Comedy Festival — The Gala

Rove McManus: Loosey Goosey

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee

Hard Quiz

Have You Been Paying Attention?

Thank God You’re Here

The Cheap Seats

The Weekly with Charlie Pickering

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Alone Australia

Gogglebox Australia

Muster Dogs

Stuff The British Stole

Take 5 with Zan Rowe

The Assembly

(Credit: Ten)

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley

I Was Actually There

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian

Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye

Who Do You Think You Are?

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film

Better Man — Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — George Miller, Nico Lathouris

How To Make Gravy — Nick Waterman, Meg Washington

Late Night with the Devil — Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

Memoir Of A Snail — Adam Elliot

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 — John Collee

Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 — Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer

Fake – Episode 1 — Anya Beyersdorf

Fisk – Episode 3 — Kitty Flanagan, Penny Flanagan

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 — Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney, Sophie Miller

AACTA Award for Best Short Film

And The Ocean Agreed

Before We Sleep

Die Bully Die

Favourites

Gorgo

Why We Fight

AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy

Bad Ancestors

Buried

Descent

Girl Crush

Urvi Went to an All Girls School

Videoland

