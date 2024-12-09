The nominations list for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards has been revealed, with one film standing out among the rest.
Despite not yet being released, Robbie William’s obscure biopic Better Man has topped the list with a record-breaking 16 nominations.
Rather than Robbie or another actor take on the protagonist role, the heartthrob has been replaced with a chimp.
Earning 15 nominations was George Miller’s Mad Max sequel, Furiosa and the Binge Christmas movie, How To Make Gravy.
Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe continues to make waves in the entertainment industry even nearly a year after its release. The miniseries has nabbed 21 nominations, the most nominations for any production in AACTA history.
Kitty Flanagan has earned a nomination for her role in the comedy series, Fisk which has pulled in five nominations.
The AACTA Awards will have two ceremonies, with the first industry awards taking place on February 5, 2025, and the main award ceremony on February 7, 2025.
Below, we’ve listed all the nominees for the AACTA Awards 2025.
AACTA Award for Best Film
- Better Man
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- How To Make Gravy
- Late Night with the Devil
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Runt
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
- Fake
- Heartbreak High
- The Artful Dodger
- The Twelve
- Thou Shalt Not Steal
- Total Control
AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series
- Austin
- Bump
- Colin From Accounts
- Fisk
- Strife
- The Office
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Exposure
- Four Years Later
- House of Gods
- Human Error
- Last Days of the Space Age
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
- Laura Gordon — Late Night with the Devil
- Sarah Snook — Memoir Of A Snail
- Jackie van Beek — Audrey
- Anya Taylor-Joy — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Anna Torv — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- Phoebe Tonkin — Kid Snow
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
- Eric Bana — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- David Dastmalchian — Late Night with the Devil
- Jonno Davies — Better Man
- Daniel Henshall — How To Make Gravy
- Guy Pearce — The Convert
- Kodi Smit-McPhee — Memoir Of A Snail
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Asher Keddie — Fake
- Deborah Mailman — Total Control
- Leah Purcell — High Country
- Anna Torv — Territory
- Phoebe Tonkin — Boy Swallows Universe
- Sherry-Lee Watson — Thou Shalt Not Steal
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Zac Burgess – Boy Swallows Universe
- Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe
- Rob Collins — Total Control
- Brendan Cowell — Plum
- Sam Neill – The Twelve
- Noah Taylor — Thou Shalt Not Steal
AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy
- Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts
- Aaron Chen — Fisk
- Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts
- Kitty Flanagan — Fisk
- Genevieve Hegney — Colin From Accounts
- Asher Keddie — Strife
- Michael Theo — Austin
- Felicity Ward — The Office
AACTA Award for Best Original Song
- Dream On (Meg Washington, Electric Fields & The Prison Choir) — How To Make Gravy
- Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek) — Better Man
- Fine (Meg Washington, Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir) — How To Make Gravy
- Side By Side (Paul Kelly) — Runt
- Streetlights (Jacob Harvey) — Under Streetlights
AACTA Award for Best Documentary
- A Horse Named Winx
- Every Little Thing
- Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line
- Otto by Otto
- Porcelain War
- The Musical Mind: A Portrait In Process
AACTA Award for Best Indie Film
- Before Dawn
- Birdeater
- Christmess
- Just A Farmer
- The Emu War
- You’ll Never Find Me
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer
- Wil Anderson — Taskmaster Australia
- Aaron Chen — Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee
- Anne Edmonds — Taskmaster Australia
- Tom Gleeson — Hard Quiz
- Guy Montgomery — Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee
- Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
- Alyla Browne — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Hannah Diviney — Audrey
- Kate Mulvany — Better Man
- Kate Mulvany — How To Make Gravy
- Ingrid Torelli — Late Night with the Devil
- Jacki Weaver — Memoir Of A Snail
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
- Fayssal Bazzi — Late Night with the Devil
- Chris Hemsworth — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Damon Herriman — Better Man
- Damon Herriman — How To Make Gravy
- Richard Roxburgh — Force Of Nature: The Dry 2
- Hugo Weaving — How To Make Gravy
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Essie Davis — Exposure
- Rachel Griffiths — Total Control
- Heather Mitchell – Fake
- Deborah Mailman – Boy Swallows Universe
- Sophie Wilde — Boy Swallows Universe
- Asher Yasbincek — Heartbreak High
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Simon Baker — Boy Swallows Universe
- Wayne Blair — Total Control
- Bryan Brown — Boy Swallows Universe
- Travis Fimmel — Boy Swallows Universe
- Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe
- Ewen Leslie – Prosper
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film
- Better Man — Michael Gracey
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — George Miller
- How To Make Gravy — Nick Waterman
- Late Night with the Devil — Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
- Memoir Of A Snail — Adam Elliot
AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program
- Dancing With The Stars
- LEGO Masters Australia vs The World
- Mastermind
- Spicks and Specks
- The 1% Club
- Tipping Point Australia
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 1 — Bharat Nalluri
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 — Trent O’Donnell
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 — Madeline Dyer
- Fake – Episode 5 — Emma Freeman
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 — Dylan River
AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program
- Bluey
- Eddie’s Lil Homies
- Hard Quiz Kids
- Little J & Big Cuz
- Play School: Big Ted’s Time Machine
- Spooky Files
AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special
- Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet?
- Lloyd Langford: Current Mood
- Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival — The Allstars Supershow
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival — The Gala
- Rove McManus: Loosey Goosey
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee
- Hard Quiz
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
- Thank God You’re Here
- The Cheap Seats
- The Weekly with Charlie Pickering
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
- Alone Australia
- Gogglebox Australia
- Muster Dogs
- Stuff The British Stole
- Take 5 with Zan Rowe
- The Assembly
AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program
- Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley
- I Was Actually There
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission
- Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian
- Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye
- Who Do You Think You Are?
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film
- Better Man — Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — George Miller, Nico Lathouris
- How To Make Gravy — Nick Waterman, Meg Washington
- Late Night with the Devil — Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
- Memoir Of A Snail — Adam Elliot
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television
- Boy Swallows Universe – Episode 4 — John Collee
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 6 — Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer
- Fake – Episode 1 — Anya Beyersdorf
- Fisk – Episode 3 — Kitty Flanagan, Penny Flanagan
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Episode 2 — Dylan River, Tanith Glynn-Maloney, Sophie Miller
AACTA Award for Best Short Film
- And The Ocean Agreed
- Before We Sleep
- Die Bully Die
- Favourites
- Gorgo
- Why We Fight
AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy
- Bad Ancestors
- Buried
- Descent
- Girl Crush
- Urvi Went to an All Girls School
- Videoland