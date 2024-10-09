Binge is releasing its first original feature film, How to Make Gravy starring entertainment heavyweights Daniel Henshall and Hugo Weaving.

How to Make Gravy is an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s song which tells the story of a prison inmate writing a letter to his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

How to Make Gravy is an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s song. (Credit: Supplied)

To bring the movie to life, Binge – commissioned by the Foxtel Group – have casted Brenton Thawites (Titans); Damon Herriman (Mr Inbetween); Kate Mulvany (The Twelve); Agathe Rouselle (Titane).

More cast members include Jonah Wren Phillips, Rose Statham, Izzy Westlake, Eloise Rothfield, Eugene Gilfedder and Kym Gyngell.

Plus, the film will also feature cameo performances from Australian musicians including Adam Briggs and Dallas Woods.

The Binge film releases in December. (Credit: Supplied)

Binge Executive Director and Foxtel Group Commissioning and Content, Alison Hurbert-Burns said:

“It’s a great privilege to bring Paul Kelly’s iconic song to the screen,” she began.

“I’ve listened to the song for decades, often on my own Christmas road trip, conjuring up the characters, wondering if Stella made her flight and if the brothers made it down from Queensland. Come 2024, at last we’ll know!

“And with an all-star cast, and such talented creatives in Nick and Meg and our production partners at Warner Bros, we can’t wait to share it with Australia, in what we hope will become a beloved addition to Gravy Day, for many years to come.”

Loading the player...

The song ‘How to Make Gravy,’ was released in 1996 and instantly became a Christmas tradition for millions of families across Australia.

Song to movie is no ordinary concept, meaning the crew must be extraordinary! How to Make Gravy was adapted by award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman who is also the director.

Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer Schulyer Weiss will also produce the Binge original feature film which was in production on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

How to Make Gravy will be released on Binge in Australia on December 1, 2024.

Stream How to Make Gravy now on BINGE with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.