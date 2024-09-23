  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Indulge and treat yourself with one of these summer dressing gowns to feel extremely luxurious

Simple luxuries!
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

The weather is starting to heat up and the sun is shining which means the time to swap over our winter woollies to our summer essentials has arrived.

The act of starting your day or winding down before bed in a luxuriously cosy dressing gown is the ultimate form of self care, add some silky pyjamas and a face mask and you have described the perfect evening.

However as summer rolls around bundling yourself up in a fluffy gown during our hot humid weather turns that luxury into a sweaty disaster.

So as you swap over your winter wardrobe consider indulging yourself in a lightweight dressing gown that can take you through summer.

The key to finding the perfect summer dressing gown comes down to a few key points: material, length and texture.

Investing in a dressing gown that uses breathable materials like linen, silk and cotton will prevent overheating during our humid Australian weather while providing coverage and shorter or mid length gowns will allow air flow.

We have rounded up our favourite dressing gown options for summer for you to shop.

The best summer dressing gowns to shop for summer 2024

01

Hydrangea Skies Kimono Robe in Blue

from $164 at Myer

Achieve effortless chic at home with Wanderluxe’s Hydrangea Skies Kimono Robe inspired by spring blooms. With its light and soft silky finish, you can beat that Australian summer heat while looking stylish.

Sizes: 8, 10, 12

Colours: Blue

Materials: Cotton, Modal

Key features:

  • Kimono style sleeves
  • White piping self-tie belt
  • Relaxed silhouette
SHOP NOW

02

Lace Trim Modal Gown

from $69.95 at Sussan

This Melbourne-based design features soft dusty blue colour with lace trim details that will sit softly on the skin. Whether you want a night of comfort or a cool stylish Sunday morning, this is the perfect robe for the summer wardrobe.

Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL, XXL/XXXL

Colours: Dusty Blue

Materials: Modal, Elastane

Key features:

  • Relaxed fit
  • Internal and external waist tie
  • Lace trim detailing
SHOP NOW

03

Cotton Cashmere Maxi Robe

from $399.95 at Papinelle

If you’re wanting to truly treat yourself and splurge on a quality robe, there is one particular robe on our mind and it is this stunning silk robe from Papinelle. This is luxury at it’s finest!

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

Colours: Ecru & Black.

Materials: Cotton, Cashmere.

Key features:

  • Side seam pockets
  • Lightweight
  • Wrap front waist tie with belt loops
SHOP NOW

04

Solace Robe

from $83.99 at Sheridan

If you’re wanting to keep things ultra light, opt for a short sleeve style robe like this hooded option from Sheridan. Crafted in Turkey and made from a terry towelling material to keep you dry.

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Colours: Silver Gray & Tulip

Materials: Cotton

Key features:

  • Light weight, transeasonal
  • Unisex, tailored fit
  • Turkish cotton
SHOP NOW

05

Signature Satin Robe in Ivory

from $45.47 at Myer

Keep it classy and simple this summer with the stunning satin robe from Chloe & Lola, available to purchase at Myer.

Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Colours: Ivory & Black

Materials: Polyester

Key features:

  • Regular fit
  • Quality fabric
SHOP NOW

06

Silk Dressing Gown

from $370 at The Iconic

The classic robe yet extremely luxurious from Silk Magnolia is made from 100 per cent pure silk. This is a worthy investment for a truly timeless sleepwear item.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Storm Cloud, Pearl Grey, Arctic White, Tea Rose, Peony Pink, French Navy

Materials: Silk

Key features:

  • Classic cut with front pockets
  • Long sleeves
  • Tie belt with fixed inner silk ties
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY