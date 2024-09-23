The weather is starting to heat up and the sun is shining which means the time to swap over our winter woollies to our summer essentials has arrived.

The act of starting your day or winding down before bed in a luxuriously cosy dressing gown is the ultimate form of self care, add some silky pyjamas and a face mask and you have described the perfect evening.

However as summer rolls around bundling yourself up in a fluffy gown during our hot humid weather turns that luxury into a sweaty disaster.

So as you swap over your winter wardrobe consider indulging yourself in a lightweight dressing gown that can take you through summer.

The key to finding the perfect summer dressing gown comes down to a few key points: material, length and texture.

Investing in a dressing gown that uses breathable materials like linen, silk and cotton will prevent overheating during our humid Australian weather while providing coverage and shorter or mid length gowns will allow air flow.

We have rounded up our favourite dressing gown options for summer for you to shop.

The best summer dressing gowns to shop for summer 2024

01 Hydrangea Skies Kimono Robe in Blue from $164 at Myer Achieve effortless chic at home with Wanderluxe’s Hydrangea Skies Kimono Robe inspired by spring blooms. With its light and soft silky finish, you can beat that Australian summer heat while looking stylish. Sizes: 8, 10, 12 Colours: Blue Materials: Cotton, Modal Key features: Kimono style sleeves

02 Lace Trim Modal Gown from $69.95 at Sussan This Melbourne-based design features soft dusty blue colour with lace trim details that will sit softly on the skin. Whether you want a night of comfort or a cool stylish Sunday morning, this is the perfect robe for the summer wardrobe. Sizes: XS/S, S/M, L/XL, XXL/XXXL Colours: Dusty Blue Materials: Modal, Elastane Key features: Relaxed fit

03 Cotton Cashmere Maxi Robe from $399.95 at Papinelle If you’re wanting to truly treat yourself and splurge on a quality robe, there is one particular robe on our mind and it is this stunning silk robe from Papinelle. This is luxury at it’s finest! Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL Colours: Ecru & Black. Materials: Cotton, Cashmere. Key features: Side seam pockets

04 Solace Robe from $83.99 at Sheridan If you’re wanting to keep things ultra light, opt for a short sleeve style robe like this hooded option from Sheridan. Crafted in Turkey and made from a terry towelling material to keep you dry. Sizes: S/M, L/XL Colours: Silver Gray & Tulip Materials: Cotton Key features: Light weight, transeasonal

05 Signature Satin Robe in Ivory from $45.47 at Myer Keep it classy and simple this summer with the stunning satin robe from Chloe & Lola, available to purchase at Myer. Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Colours: Ivory & Black Materials: Polyester Key features: Regular fit

06 Silk Dressing Gown from $370 at The Iconic The classic robe yet extremely luxurious from Silk Magnolia is made from 100 per cent pure silk. This is a worthy investment for a truly timeless sleepwear item. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Storm Cloud, Pearl Grey, Arctic White, Tea Rose, Peony Pink, French Navy Materials: Silk Key features: Classic cut with front pockets

