Sonia Kruger lists luxury Sydney home for sale

Sonia Kruger’s luxe five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Sydney has officially been listed for sale.

The Mosman mansion was bought by the TV star and her husband, Craig McPherson back in 2015, and they’re asking for almost triple the amount they bought it for.

Sonia Kruger is selling her home for $18.5 million. (Credit: Getty)

The property was originally purchased for $6.475 million, but Sonia Kruger and Craig McPherson have since done extensive renovations to the property.

They’re now selling the Sydney home for a whopping $18.5 million.

The property includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms but the couple’s renovations have taken it to the next level.

They added a wet-edge infinity pool, a studio, an internal lift, and separate guest quarters, as well as a wrap-around balcony, outdoor kitchen, dining table and lounge area.

The home also overlooks Balmoral Beach.

Take a look inside:

Sonia and Craig’s renovation didn’t come without its challenges, as their plans were halted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph that May, Craig said he regretted starting the renovations, but it was “too late to go back.”

“Had [coronavirus] happened before we decided to go ahead… there’s no way we would have done it. It’s possibly the worst time to be doing anything like this.”

Despite their hiccup, the couple are said to have enjoyed the experience, and are reportedly looking to do it again.

