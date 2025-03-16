Vacuuming and mopping have to be two of my least favourite household tasks, so when I heard about Tineco’s new wet and dry vacuum, I was excited to say the least.

The Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum is an all-new multifunctional appliance that combines steam cleaning, vacuuming and mopping, promising to help you easily tackle messes in your home. I tried out the appliance for myself, and these are my honest thoughts.

Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum review verdict Pros Easy hand-held design

Self-propulsion makes operation simple and straightforward

Seamlessly switches between vacuuming, mopping, and steam cleaning modes

Smart tech such as auto detection of debris and adjusting suction power Cons The set-up was a bit tricky as there were a lot of different parts

Leaves a small amount of wet reside on the floor after steam cleaning

When it’s turned off it’s quite heavy to move

The vacuum was super effective and easy to use. (Credit: Supplied)

What’s so special about the Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum?

This isn’t just an ordinary vacuum – it’s multifunctional and combines vacuuming, mopping and steam cleaning, all in the one appliance!

It’s intuitive, easy to use, and features the latest state-of-the-art cleaning technology to simultaneously clean, disinfect and sanitise hard floors. It truly does it all for you!

Whether it’s dust, food, pet hair or liquid, it can target any and all messes and stains thanks to the HyperSteam technology, the smart sensor technology, and the continuous brush cleaning.

How to use the Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum

It’s super easy to use this vacuum. You simply unpackage the parts and join the handle with the body of the appliance, then just press the power button!

It immediately starts vacuuming, and you can switch between modes by clicking their respective buttons. These are easy to identify thanks to the illustrations.

If you want to activate the mopping or steam cleaning mode, just remove the water tank section of the vacuum, fill it up with water, and reinstall it. It will start steaming after 20-50 seconds, and then you’re good to go!

Results from our test

When I tried it out for myself, I was extremely impressed by just how simple it was to operate.

I spilled some loose tea leaves to test out how easily it could vacuum up the tiny particles, and in just a few pulls the majority of the mess was cleared. I will note that it took a few more pulls to get every single speck out of the fibres of my rug, but it was back to looking brand-new in no time.

After my vacuum trial I decided to put the steam cleaning feature to the test and spill some liquid coffee on the floor. Once it started steaming, it took just a few swipes to remove the coffee from the tiles, although it did leave a little bit of a wet residue behind that I cleaned up with a paper towel afterwards.

The self-propulsion feature was a big win for me as I’m someone who gets easily fatigued while pulling my vacuum around various rooms and navigating different furniture in my house.

With the touch of a button I was able to seamlessly switch between modes, meaning I could easily go from vacuuming the carpet in my bedroom to mopping the tiles in my kitchen.

I also loved that it was cordless so I could easily manoeuvre my way around the house, without having to unplug and replug the vacuum in different rooms.

I loved the steam cleaning function. (Credit: Supplied)

What are the best features of the Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum

This vacuum has many state-of-the-art features that set it apart from others on the market. These include HyperSteam technology, smart sensor technology, continuous clean-brush washing, upgraded battery, multi-step self-cleaning, and convenient self-propulsion.

Here’s some more in-depth details on the features:

HyperSteam technology: This appliance has two modes to tackle different messes or stains, and disperses superheated steam to sanitise floors and leave them looking squeaky-clean.

This appliance has two modes to tackle different messes or stains, and disperses superheated steam to sanitise floors and leave them looking squeaky-clean. Smart sensor technology: It includes iLoop Smart Technology which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power and water flow accordingly, making for a super easy cleaning process.

It includes iLoop Smart Technology which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power and water flow accordingly, making for a super easy cleaning process. Continuous clean-brush washing: The internal system efficiently recycles dirty water, continuously washing and rinsing the roller with fresh water.

The internal system efficiently recycles dirty water, continuously washing and rinsing the roller with fresh water. Upgraded battery: The vacuum has a long-lasting battery, offering three times the lifespan of the appliance.

The vacuum has a long-lasting battery, offering three times the lifespan of the appliance. Multi-step self-cleaning: With just the touch of a button, fresh water and hot steam clean the vacuum thoroughly.

With just the touch of a button, fresh water and hot steam clean the vacuum thoroughly. Convenient self-propulsion: The appliance is lightweight and has a self-propulsion feature which makes for an effortless clean.

Overall, is the Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum worth it?

At a price of $1199, this vacuum is certainly at the higher end of the spectrum, but with its state-of-the-art technology and impressive features, I personally think it’s worth the splurge.

The vacuum would suit houses with multiple floor types because it can work across carpet, tiles and floor boards. It can also easily pick up pet hair and other spills. so can suit families and people with pets.

It saves you from having to have a separate vacuum, mop and steam cleaner clogging up your storage closet, and makes cleaning your house super efficient and convenient.

Where to buy it

The Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Wet & Dry Vacuum launches on 10 April 2025, and will be available to shop at JB Hi-Fi as well as a range of other Australian retailers.

