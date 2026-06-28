New Junior Jig Saw Collection Lands At Woolworths For Just $3.99 With a Participating Magazine

Looking for a fun and affordable activity for the kids? Woolworths shoppers can now score a Junior Jig Saw Carry & Play Puzzle for just $3.99 when purchased with a participating magazine — saving 60% off the regular $9.99 price.
Available for a limited time at selected Woolworths supermarkets, the range includes four colourful puzzles to collect, each packed with bright illustrations and hands-on fun for little puzzlers.
There are four adorable puzzle books to collect, including:
- Rainbow Unicorns
- Dinosaur Adventure
- Fixing The Road
- Aussie Animals
Perfect for rainy days, school holidays or on-the-go entertainment, the Carry & Play puzzles come in a handy case that makes them easy to take anywhere.
To unlock the special $3.99 price, simply purchase any participating Are Media magazine in the same transaction. Otherwise, the puzzles are available separately for $9.99 each.
Available at Woolworths.
*Available at selected Woolworths supermarkets only (excluding Woolworths Metro and Woolworths Online). Offer valid from 13/07/2026 to 23/08/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Junior Jig Saw Carry & Play Puzzles are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $9.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from. WW approval code 20535: 8.7.26-25.8.26