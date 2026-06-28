New Junior Jig Saw Collection Lands At Woolworths For Just $3.99 With a Participating Magazine

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Looking for a fun and affordable activity for the kids? Woolworths shoppers can now score a Junior Jig Saw Carry & Play Puzzle for just $3.99 when purchased with a participating magazine — saving 60% off the regular $9.99 price.

Available for a limited time at selected Woolworths supermarkets, the range includes four colourful puzzles to collect, each packed with bright illustrations and hands-on fun for little puzzlers.

There are four adorable puzzle books to collect, including:

Rainbow Unicorns

Dinosaur Adventure

Fixing The Road

Aussie Animals

Perfect for rainy days, school holidays or on-the-go entertainment, the Carry & Play puzzles come in a handy case that makes them easy to take anywhere.

To unlock the special $3.99 price, simply purchase any participating Are Media magazine in the same transaction. Otherwise, the puzzles are available separately for $9.99 each.

Available at Woolworths.

*Available at selected Woolworths supermarkets only (excluding Woolworths Metro and Woolworths Online). Off­er valid from 13/07/2026 to 23/08/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Junior Jig Saw Carry & Play Puzzles are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $9.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other o­ffer. Four products to choose from. WW approval code 20535: 8.7.26-25.8.26