Transitioning from the warm summer months into dreary winter days can take its toll on your mood. So much so that it actually has a name: seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Described by Mayo Clinic as “a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons”, SAD (also known as seasonal depression) commonly occurs at the same time each year, coinciding with the shorter days’ lack of sunshine.

While some may be surprised that this phenomenon actually has a name, it may be even more of a shock that there are recommended treatments.

While (unfortunately) we can’t coax the sun to come out more often, SAD lamps have taken over as an effective treatment for the condition.

Here, we round up the best SAD lamps on the market.

The best SAD lamps to shop in Australia

01 Light Therapy Lamp $59.99 at Amazon Amazon’s number one best seller in light therapy lamps, this affordable SAD lamp comes with five brightness levels and three colour settings. The USB device can be easily placed on top of your desk while working. Key features: 3 adjustable colour settings

6 optional timer settings SHOP NOW

02 Trayvespace Light Therapy Lamp $129.99 at Amazon With three colour temperatures, nine brightness levels and three timer options, this lamp is uber-tailorable. Kitted with a built-in smart-memory function as an added bonus, the adjustable gooseneck also allows you to point the light in any direction. Key features: Easy to install, lightweight

3 colour temperatures (cool light/daylight/warm light)

9 adjustable brightness levels (10% to 100%) SHOP NOW

03 Touch Control Smart LED SAD Lamp $55 at Dick Smith Similar to our first selection, this SAD Lamp is a rectangular desk topper, ideal for compact working. With one warm yellow colour, the LED light can be adjusted to five brightness settings. Key features: 5 brightness settings

Auto timer SHOP NOW

04 Verilux HappyLight Touch Plus $199.93 at Amazon ​The Verilux HappyLight Touch Plus is a UV-free LED light therapy lamp designed to simulate natural sunlight, delivering up to 10,000 Lux of bright white light. It features adjustable brightness levels, colour temperature settings, and a countdown timer, so you can easily personalise your light therapy sessions. Key features: 3 brightness levels

2 HappyHue colour temperature options

Countdown timer that is programmable up to 1 hour, in 10-minute increments SHOP NOW

05 Light Therapy Lamp $115.97 at Amazon With 360-degree light distribution for consistent illumination and five touch-controlled brightness levels, this sleek, vintage-inspired lamp is as functional as it is stylish. Key features: 5 brightness levels

Vintage design SHOP NOW

What are SAD lamps and how do they work?

Designed to target seasonal affective disorder (SAD), SAD lamps are designed to mimic natural sunlight, which can be scarce during autumn and winter months.

As it is linked to changes in seasons, these lamps work by emitting light that is much brighter than that of standard indoor lighting, typically delivering 10,000 lux, which is a measure of light intensity perceived by the human eye.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

