Clean air is vital in ensuring a healthier environment for you and your family, as well as limiting the risk of allergies and respiratory issues. However, when it comes to finding the best air purifier that does the job right, the variety of options can be overwhelming. Plus, with terms such as HEPA filtration systems, CADR rates and formaldehydes as well as a mixed bag of online reviews, it’s hard to know what to buy, and what to avoid for a cleaner home.

Whether you’re an allergy sufferer, parents of children – or pets – or are simply seeking cleaner air for your home, finding the best air purifier for your home shouldn’t be difficult.

To help you on your journey to breathe easier we’ve rounded up some of the best air purifiers that are on our Amazon wish list. Read on to find our top picks that are the most effective against dust, smoke, allergens, and more.

2025’s best air purifiers on Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, $399, Amazon (here’s why) Winix Zero+ Pro 5-Stage Air Purifier, $419 (usually $499), Amazon (here’s why) Dyson Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde Air Purifier, $898 (usually $1,149), Amazon (here’s why)

The best air purifiers to buy in 2025

01 Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier $399 at Amazon Best for: Air cleaning performance Quiet but mighty, the Coway Airmega air purifier is on the top on the market, removing up to 99.999% of particles including pollutants, dander, pollen, smoke and smell by using a four-stage filtration system. Its auto mode feature continually monitors and controls indoor pollution and its fan speed will adjust automatically based on the air quality. Customers have commented on how the Airmega Mighty is easy to use, quiet and easily tackles airborne particles. “As someone who suffers with allergies and is constantly dusting my house, I have been considering buying an air purifier for years, but I’ve always been sceptical of how well they work. I did some research and learned this brand is highly rated so I thought I would take the plunge. Totally worth it. After about a month of use it is clear there is significantly less dust in my bedroom, and when the device is in auto mode it can detect when I am cooking or have opened a window to the outside,” wrote one reviewer who gave it five-stars. Sizes: 46.5 x 43 x 25.1 cm Room coverage: 109 ㎡ Key Features: GreenHEPA™ filtration system

Removes up to 99.999% of 0.01 micrometre size particles

Power consumption: 4.9-82 W

Energy saving ECO MODE for 24/7 operation

Pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time

Automatic fan speed control

Timer lets you schedule one, four or eight hours of operation SHOP NOW

02 Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Air Purifier $1,319.79 (usually $1,499) at Amazon Best for: Quiet performance With an advanced 360° filtration system and ­­­long-range projection and circulation, this Dyson air purifier is made to work powerfully in large spaces. It is also engineered to operate quietly while also sensing and purifying the air automatically so that you can enjoy cleaner air all day without worry. This air purifier also has a remote control and connects to the MyDyson app to give you full autonomy of your homes air quality. “This purifier is amazing! The air smells fresh and incredibly clean after a few hours of running it. I was so impressed that I ordered another one the next day for the other side of my house. I have two children with allergies and this has made a huge difference to their health,” said one five-star reviewer on the Dyson website. Sizes: 43.4 x 41.5 x 83 cm Room coverage: 100 ㎡ Key Features: Glass fibre HEPA H13-grade filter with 11-year life span

Captures allergens and 99.95% of ultrafine particles

Purifies large spaces

Permanently detects and destroys formaldehyde

Activated carbon filter

Remote control with 10 airflow settings Also available at: $1499, Dyson SHOP NOW

03 Ionmax ION420 Breeze HEPA Air Purifier $253 (usually $299) at Amazon Best for: Apartments and smaller spaces Sizes: 16.2 x 32.4 x 40.9 cm Room coverage: 55㎡ With an easy-to-use touch control panel and user-friendly features, the Ionmax ION420 Breeze air purifier is one of the more uncomplicated units on the market. Featuring three different fan speeds, five levels of air purification and an eight-hour timer, enjoy clean air with ease. Plus, this air purifier comes with a filter replacement indicator so that you know exactly when the air filter needs replacing. “The Ionmax ION420 Breeze is amazing and is helping with my allergies and breathing. I have placed it in my bedroom and I am now sleeping much better too,” said one customer who bought the air purifier from MyDeal. Key Features: HEPA H11 filter removes 99.97% of allergens as fine as 0.3 microns

5-level HEPA air filtration system

Easy to use touch panel

3 fan speeds

Timer up to 8 hours

Runs quietly even on high mode Also available at: $269 from Woolworths

$269 from Big W

$269 from MyDeal SHOP NOW

04 COWAY Airmega 250 Air Purifier $599 at Amazon Best for: Large spaces The Coway Airmega 250 is small yet powerful, and can clean a space of up to 52m² and 2.4 metres in height in just 15 minutes, while delivering overall wide coverage of up to 131㎡. Perfect for large rooms and spaces, it also has a smart energy saving mode and a timer function for optimal energy efficiency. Customers have complimented its odour removing properties as well as its ability to cover larger spaces. One five-star reviewer stated that the Coway Airmega was “by far the best quality air purifier I’ve owned. If you’re looking to buy a quality air purifier that can do large spaces, this is it. I have it set up in my lounge/dining area and honestly couldn’t live without it. The product really is by far the best of its kind.” Sizes: 47.4 x 20.9 x 51 cm Room coverage: 131㎡ Key Features: Captures allergens and 99.999% of ultrafine particles down to 0.01 microns

Energy saving smart mode for 24/7 operation

Washable Pre-Filter

LED air quality indicator

Smart mode technology automatically adapts to surrounding air quality

Comes with 6 levels of air flow control including sleep and rapid mode SHOP NOW

05 Winix Zero+ Pro 5-Stage Air Purifier $419 (usually $499) at Amazon Best for: Large spaces The Winix Zero+ Pro 5-Stage Air Purifier is suitable for large spaces, purifying 99.97% of indoor air quality in spaces up to 100m². This powerful machine also comes with an additional pet filter, double sensor technology, and an auto and sleep mode so that you can set and forget while experiencing optimal air results. “5 stars from me. Within a week of running the machine day and night I can already tell an immediate difference in the air quality,” said one reviewer. “With a very fluffy cat in a small two-bedroom apartment, this air purifier has been excellent at removing smells in the air. The pet filter makes a big difference!” Sizes: 24.5 x 41.5 x 60 cm Room coverage: 100㎡ Key Features: Hospital-grade True HEPA filter purifies 99.97% of allergens as fine as 0.3 micros

5-stages of air filtration including a pet filter

Powerful CADR of 470m³ per hour

Double sensor technology

Smart air quality display Also available at: $419 from Woolworths

$499.99 from Myer

$499 from Appliances Online SHOP NOW

06 Philips Air Purifier Smart 1000i series $275 (usually $349) at Amazon Best for: Smart device features For those who admire the ease of a smart device, the Philips Smart 1000i series allows you to control your device remotely and even notifies you through the app if your air quality is low. Fast acting, this little machine can purify your air in less than 10 minutes while the three-layer filtration system filters 99.97% of particles and removes up to 99.9% of viruses for a superior experience. On Amazon, customer reviews rated this product 4.6 out of 5 stars on 127 global ratings. One five-star reviewer said that the product was “small but very powerful for a medium room, and the night mode is very quiet.” Some customers noted that the machine can be noisy, while others said they enjoyed using it throughout the night. Sizes: 27.3 x 48.6 x 27.3 cm Room coverage: 78㎡ Key Features: 3-Layer HEPA Filtration: Captures 99.97% of particles up to 0.003 microns

Removes 99.9% of viruses

Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

Auto mode and four manual speed levels

Voice control compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Air+ App means you can control your device remotely Also available at: $284 from BigW

$349 from Myer SHOP NOW

07 Dyson Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde Air Purifier $898 (usually $1,149) at Amazon Best for: Multi-functional A fan, heater and air purifier all in one, this powerful machine captures pollutants, dust, gases, odours, allergens and destroys formaldehyde while evenly distributing air to your ideal room temperature. This air purifier is also acoustically engineered to reduce noise for a peaceful nights rest. With a remote control and connection to the MyDyson app, you have the ability to control your space hands free by using voice activation from your Alexa or Google Assistant. “I am so glad I decided to purchase this Dyson. It’s not overbearing in size, and yet powerful enough to make a difference on a hot day. My favourite mode is the night mode – you can hardly hear it and yet moves the air around perfectly,” said one five-star reviewer. Sizes: 13 x 20.5 x 76.4 cm Room coverage: 81㎡ Key Features: Purifies, heats and cools

Advanced automatic sensing of airborne particles and gases

HEPA H13 filter removes 99.95% of ultrafine particles at 0.1 microns

Activated carbon and SCO filters

Control and monitor your air quality from anywhere using the MyDyson app

1-year filter life Also available at: $899 (usually $1,149), from Myer

$899 (usually $1,149) from Dyson SHOP NOW

How do I know if I need an air purifier?

An air purifiers job is to capture dust and fine particles that are in the air, making the air you breathe significantly cleaner. In an air purifier, the fan will draw in air from the room and pushed through multiple filters. The most effective filter is the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is certified to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mould, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns.

If you or someone in your household suffer from allergies such as dust or pollen, then investing in a product that promotes cleaner air can have significant effects on your health. If you live in a dusty home, have pets or are prone to experiencing discomfort upon allergy season, then an air purifier may be for you.

Air purifiers are also great for those who live in high-pollution areas such as in major cities as you may often be exposed to poor air quality. You may also experience a build-up of particles if you live close to a busy road.

If you are dealing with mould in you home, an air purifier can help reduce the mould spores from the air. However to fully address mould concerns, consider purchasing a dehumidifier to remove any excess moisture from your space.

What features should I look for in an air purifier?

HEPA filters: A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is an international standard, certified to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mould, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. A HEPA filter with a grade of H13 or higher remove >99.9% of particles sized larger than 0.3 microns. The higher the filter grade, the higher the efficiency. You will need to replace your filters every six to 12 months (or as advertised by the brand).

Size: Make sure that your air purifier has to capacity to purify your whole space. The CADR (clean air delivery rate) measures how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air and can be used to measure the performance. The higher the CADR measurement, the larger the area the air cleaner can serve. Therefore the larger the room, the higher the minimum CADR rating.

Noise: Air purifiers are designed to be on most of the time, and so choosing an air purifier with different speeds and settings can make or break your purchase. The noise of an air purifier machine depends on its fan level. Consider whether or not you require the air purifier to be on while you sleep and check if the air purifier has a timer, auto mode or sleep mode so that you can adjust the fan level for noise.

VOC Filtration: Some air purifiers come with additional carbon or charcoal filters that can significantly lower VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) such as formaldehyde which are released into the air and are often found in some household products including glues, adhesives, cosmetics, plastics and more.

Air quality tracking and smart features: Modern air purifiers often come with advanced air quality tracking features that can provide real-time data of your surroundings. These features can include sensors that detect the change in your air quality, while others offer digital displays or supporting applications you can access on your phone to track your data. Some air purifiers automatically adjust their fan speed based on detected pollutants for a hassle-free experience.

