9 bedroom décor ideas to transform your space into a dream

Create a calming oasis with calming accents of aqua and white..
Ready to refresh your space? Discover how adding tranquil aqua and crisp white accents can turn your bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary.

With the right touches, you’ll create a calming environment perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

So, if you are looking for a bedroom refresh, here are some bedroom décor ideas to transform your space (without spending too much, either).

(Credit: Kmart)

Ceramic Bubble Reed Diffuser

$12 from Kmart

Subtle scents help to promote a peaceful ambiance.

(Credit: IKEA)

Satsumas Plant Stand 78cm

$59 from IKEA

Enhance corners of the room with some greenery from plants.

(Credit: Kmart)

Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Double Bed

$55 from Kmart

Snuggle up in this luxurious linen cotton quilt set.

(Credit: IKEA)

Gradvis Plant Pot

$3.50 from IKEA

Add a pop of colour around the room with the use of pots.

(Credit: Amazon Australia)

DII Diamond Stitch Woven Throw

$45.65 from Amazon Australia

Throw rugs are the perfect way to enhance neutral furnishings.

(Credit: Kmart)

Artificial Fiddle Fig Plant in Pot

$15 from Kmart

Not a green thumb? Today’s artificial plant look lush and effective.

(Credit: Big W)

Bedside Table Side Table – BODEN

$49.95 from Big W

A little extra storage via bed side tables never goes astray.

(Credit: Target)

2 Pack Coastal Framed Canvas

$17 from Target

Tie in your favourite colourways with subtle artwork.

(Credit: Big W)

Main & Crawford Burch Bottle Neck Glass Flower Vase Decore Aqua Blue

$62.10 from Big W

Coloured glass is a fresh and modern way to enhance your room’s colour palette.

