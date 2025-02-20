Ready to refresh your space? Discover how adding tranquil aqua and crisp white accents can turn your bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary.
With the right touches, you’ll create a calming environment perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.
So, if you are looking for a bedroom refresh, here are some bedroom décor ideas to transform your space (without spending too much, either).
Ceramic Bubble Reed Diffuser
$12 from Kmart
Subtle scents help to promote a peaceful ambiance.
Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Double Bed
$55 from Kmart
Snuggle up in this luxurious linen cotton quilt set.
Gradvis Plant Pot
$3.50 from IKEA
Add a pop of colour around the room with the use of pots.
DII Diamond Stitch Woven Throw
$45.65 from Amazon Australia
Throw rugs are the perfect way to enhance neutral furnishings.
Artificial Fiddle Fig Plant in Pot
$15 from Kmart
Not a green thumb? Today’s artificial plant look lush and effective.
Bedside Table Side Table – BODEN
$49.95 from Big W
A little extra storage via bed side tables never goes astray.
2 Pack Coastal Framed Canvas
$17 from Target
Tie in your favourite colourways with subtle artwork.
Main & Crawford Burch Bottle Neck Glass Flower Vase Decore Aqua Blue
$62.10 from Big W
Coloured glass is a fresh and modern way to enhance your room’s colour palette.