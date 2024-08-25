In the second week of The Block in 2024, the contestants were once again pushed to their limits.
The teams were tasked with creating their guest/kids bedrooms, and it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone.
After a chaotic first week where they brought their guest bathrooms to life, quite a few of this year’s Blockheads were struggling with the intensity of the show.
There was plenty of drama surrounding almost all of the contestants, with their sleeping arrangements in particular being a sore point.
The pressure all seemed too much for blue team Jesse and Paige, who on numerous occasions claimed they were ready to pack up and leave.
Meanwhile, Kristian and Mimi had a big debacle which involved forged signatures, and an unhappy Foreman Dan.
But, did all this drama impact their timelines and outcomes? Continue scrolling to see all of the guest bedroom reveals featured on week two of The Block 2024.
Jesse & Paige
After having an incomplete guest bathroom in week one, engaged couple Jesse and Paige were determined to finish this week.
They did just that, and the judges were definitely impressed with their efforts.
“This just goes, ‘woah, I’m here’”, Shaynna Blaze shared, while Marty Fox said he immediately felt at home when he walked into the room.
“[It’s] very high end, and it still feels coastal and beachy,” he added.
The judges comments also gave Jesse and Paige just what they’d been looking for – a way to describe their style. Going forward, the WA natives will be going for a ‘modern colonial’ aesthetic.
Overall, the couple received a score of 27 out of 30.
Courtney & Grant
Courtney and Grant were just pipped at the post last week, losing to Kristian and Mimi but just 0.5 of a point.
This meant they came into week two with a point to prove and a fire in their bellies to walk away with a win.
The judges absolutely loved their kids bedroom, with Shaynna even doing a little celebratory dance when she saw what it looked like for the first time.
They loved their design, colour, and styling choices, and were impressed by how the room was executed.
Marty said, “I can’t rave enough about this room. I can imagine my daughters in here, having a play around. They know what they’re doing.”
In week two, Courtney and Grant received a total score of 27.5 out of a possible 30. This meant they came second once again, missing out by another 0.5 of a point.
Ricky & Haydn
New dad Haydn returned to The Block for week two, after welcoming his beautiful daughter Matilda.
While Ricky was happy to have his partner in crime back, the team still encountered many hiccups during the week. Some of their tradesmen didn’t plaster their rooms correctly, and then their door didn’t latch correctly.
These bumps in the road had an impact on the judges, who weren’t exactly thrilled with their teenager’s room.
They loved their fun and playful wallpaper choice, but they weren’t sold on the orientation of the room – particularly the bunk beds.
“When you walk in the room, you feel off-centre when you walk in because you’re hitting a bunk bed, you’re going to trip over the bunk, the door doesn’t close, [and] the plastering is an issue” Shaynna said.
For their teenager’s bedroom, Ricky and Haydn were given a score of 22 out of 30.
Kylie & Brad
Last week, the judges – especially Marty – were extremely harsh on Kylie and Brad’s black bathroom, which made Kylie very emotional.
This week, she took some of their feedback on board, brightening their guest bedroom up, while still staying true to herself by including elements of black throughout.
The judges loved the green team’s use of floorboards rather than carpet, as well as their inclusion of a fan. But Darren Palmer struggled with the styling.
“I feel like [the styling is] as at odds to its location as last week’s room was, but in a different direction. They’ve got some of the things that that [bath]room really needed, like this oak timber floor, but [in] this room, I feel like they’ve put things in for the sake of putting them in,” Darren said.
Shaynna echoed his sentiments but Marty was their biggest advocate, commending them on how they took on the feedback they received the week prior.
In the end, Kylie and Brad received a score of 22 out of 30 for their guest bedroom in week two of The Block.
Kristian & Mimi
Kristian and Mimi were feeling confident after their momentous win in week one, and although they faced some obstacles during the week, they did manage to finish their guest bedroom exactly how they envisioned it.
When the judges walked in they seemed sceptical with the purple team’s asymmetrical design choices, but they admitted it worked well.
“This is another level,” Marty said, while Shaynna commented, “I love that it is classy. I love the fact that we’ve got the porter timber which connects to the bathroom, and that was quirky as well. So this is almost classic [and] elegant with a slight quirk.”
Overall, the judges were extremely impressed with Kristian and Mimi’s guest bedroom, giving them a score of 28 out of 30. This was enough for them to win the week for the second time in a row!