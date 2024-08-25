In the second week of The Block in 2024, the contestants were once again pushed to their limits.

The teams were tasked with creating their guest/kids bedrooms, and it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone.

After a chaotic first week where they brought their guest bathrooms to life, quite a few of this year’s Blockheads were struggling with the intensity of the show.

There was plenty of drama surrounding almost all of the contestants, with their sleeping arrangements in particular being a sore point.

The pressure all seemed too much for blue team Jesse and Paige, who on numerous occasions claimed they were ready to pack up and leave.

Meanwhile, Kristian and Mimi had a big debacle which involved forged signatures, and an unhappy Foreman Dan.

But, did all this drama impact their timelines and outcomes? Continue scrolling to see all of the guest bedroom reveals featured on week two of The Block 2024.