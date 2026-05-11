Your everyday essentials just got cheaper thanks to Officeworks’ permanent price drop

Officeworks has rolled out major permanent price drops across a wide range of furniture, stationery, office supplies and technology.
Building on its February price reset, which permanently lowered prices on more than 1,000 products, Officeworks has now reduced prices on more than 400 additional everyday essentials.
Launching in-store and online from this week, customers will see lower prices across desks, chairs, stationery, and workspace essentials.
John Gualtieri, Officeworks Managing Director, said the expanded price drop comes at a time when Australians continue to look for even more ways to make their money go further.
“With interest rates and everyday costs continuing to put pressure on household and business budgets, customers are looking for dependable value on the products they use most,” Gualtieri said.
“We’re seeing customers shop more intentionally – purchasing more frequently but keeping a closer eye on what goes into each basket. That’s why lowering prices on the products they buy regularly can make a meaningful difference over time.”
Among the latest price drops are popular workspace upgrades and everyday essentials, including:
Pago Enduro Heavy Duty Ergonomic Chair
now $329 (was $399)
Otto Kronborg Curved Desk White & Black
now $139 (was $169)
Keji Whiteboard Value Pack 490x370mm
now $15 (was $20)
J.Burrows Ballpoint Pens Assorted 10 Pack
now $3 (was $4)
Officeworks for Business customers can access even greater value, with registered customers receiving a further 5 per cent off eligible products already reduced in price.
Customers looking to stretch their budgets further can also access additional value through OnePass, with eligible members receiving free delivery on eligible Officeworks orders, alongside other member benefits across participating Wesfarmers brands.
“Whether it’s helping a small business stay productive, supporting students in the classroom, or keeping households organised, Officeworks is focused on delivering practical value for Australian customers every day,” Gualtieri added.
Customers can shop the latest Officeworks Price Dropped range in-store, online or via the Officeworks app now.