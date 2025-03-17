Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
8 space-saving laundry storage solutions for every home

Handy hacks for a neat, functional space
woman and child doing laundry

Whether you have a spacious area or a small nook, efficient storage is key to keeping your laundry space tidy and functional.

From clever shelving to stylish hampers, these eight laundry storage solutions will help you maximise every inch of your space, making laundry day a breeze.

Image of Iron hub
Photo: Howard’s Storage World

01

Iron Hub Iron Storage Caddy

$44.95 from Howard’s Storage World

Mount this to a wall for the perfect iron storage solution. It’s compatible with most ironing boards, so they can hang neatly beneath.

Image of magnetic laundry storage
Photo: Kmart

02

Agnetic Laundry Station

$25 from Kmart

Maximise your storage space with this magnetic laundry station that attaches to the side of washing machines and fridges. The perfect use of an otherwise wasted space.

Image of storage containers
Photo: Amazon Australia

03

SUHAPEER Storage Bins with Bamboo Lids (^ PCS)

$42.99 from Amazon Australia

Plastic storage containers are a good choice for areas like laundries where water is present. We love these because of their basket-like looks.

Image of leaning wall ladder
Photo: Big W

04

Wall Leaning Ladder Shelf with Laundry Basket

$56.12 from Big W

This space saving solution is both aesthetically pleasing and function. The sleek wooden design doubles as a laundry hamper and towel rack. Perfect for maximising floor space and offering extra storage.

Image of laundry powder container
Photo: Amazon Australia

05

Hemore Washing Powder Storage with Spoon (4L)

$42.79 from Howard’s Storage World

Keep your powder dry with this moisture-proof, rust-proof washing powder storage container. Both practical and an attractive piece to place on your shelf.

Image of hanging storage idea
Photo: Ikea

06

Nereby Hanging Storage

$12 from Ikea

Mount a railing on a wall and investing in a couple of these rustic hemp and cotton hangers.

Image of wash separator hamper
Photo: Big W

07

Washing Clothes Storage Bag Hamper

$41.99 from Big W

The perfect solution to separating your lights, colours and dark washing piles into a neat corner of your laundry.

Image of mounted wall hamper
Photo: Kmart

08

Laundry Hamper Cabinet

$65 from Kmart

This wall mounted cabinet can be perfectly tucked away and because of it’s sleek white design will work in with most modern laundries.

