8 space-saving laundry storage solutions for every home

Whether you have a spacious area or a small nook, efficient storage is key to keeping your laundry space tidy and functional.
From clever shelving to stylish hampers, these eight laundry storage solutions will help you maximise every inch of your space, making laundry day a breeze.
01
Iron Hub Iron Storage Caddy
$44.95 from Howard’s Storage World
Mount this to a wall for the perfect iron storage solution. It’s compatible with most ironing boards, so they can hang neatly beneath.
02
Agnetic Laundry Station
$25 from Kmart
Maximise your storage space with this magnetic laundry station that attaches to the side of washing machines and fridges. The perfect use of an otherwise wasted space.
03
SUHAPEER Storage Bins with Bamboo Lids (^ PCS)
$42.99 from Amazon Australia
Plastic storage containers are a good choice for areas like laundries where water is present. We love these because of their basket-like looks.
04
Wall Leaning Ladder Shelf with Laundry Basket
$56.12 from Big W
This space saving solution is both aesthetically pleasing and function. The sleek wooden design doubles as a laundry hamper and towel rack. Perfect for maximising floor space and offering extra storage.
05
Hemore Washing Powder Storage with Spoon (4L)
$42.79 from Howard’s Storage World
Keep your powder dry with this moisture-proof, rust-proof washing powder storage container. Both practical and an attractive piece to place on your shelf.
06
Nereby Hanging Storage
$12 from Ikea
Mount a railing on a wall and investing in a couple of these rustic hemp and cotton hangers.
07
Washing Clothes Storage Bag Hamper
$41.99 from Big W
The perfect solution to separating your lights, colours and dark washing piles into a neat corner of your laundry.
08
Laundry Hamper Cabinet
$65 from Kmart
This wall mounted cabinet can be perfectly tucked away and because of it’s sleek white design will work in with most modern laundries.