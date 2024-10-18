  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Homes

Five Christmas trees that come pre-lit for utter convenience

Do away with tangles this year.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Profile

Like our headphones, our tech and even our bras, we prefer our Christmas trees to be wire-free. What does that mean, exactly? Well, free of strands and strands of light, of course.

Advertisement

Which is exactly why pre-lit Christmas trees – Christmas trees with built-in lights – are our chosen pick during holiday decorating, as it’s more convenient, less time-consuming, and easy to pack away come the new year.

The best Christmas trees with lights in Australia

If pre-lit Christmas trees are what you’re looking for this year, then below we’ve rounded up some of the best in Australia to have in your home.

Pop-Up Tree With 100 LED Lights

$129.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table

Designed to last, this quality Christmas tree can be neatly stowed away and pulled out for decorating year after year, without having to worry about separate lights.

shop now
Advertisement

New Oregon Cashmere Pre-lit Christmas Tree

$399 at Myer

Have your home sparkling and looking perfect for the holiday season with this pre-lit Christmas tree from Myer, coming in at 180cm in size.

shop now

Jingle Jollys Christmas Tree

from $298.95 at Amazon

Get ready to elevate your Christmas celebration to a whole new level with the Jingle Jollys Christmas tree, just waiting for your favourite ornaments to shine.

shop now

Classic Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

from $249 at Temple & Webster

Crafted from densely packed, realistic faux pine that is indistinguishable from the real thing, this tree is the ideal canvas for your baubles and ornaments.

shop now

Nordic LED Christmas Tree

$699.99 at Adairs

This traditional, full-bodied Christmas Tree with LED lighting will save you so much decorating time. Featuring 350 LED lights, it’s a great-looking low-fuss way to celebrate the festive season.

shop now
Advertisement

Are pre-lit Christmas trees worth it?

If convenience is of utmost importance to you and you’re willing to pay extra for a tree that’s ready to decorate out of the box, then pre-lit Christmas trees are certainly worth it.

On the other hand, if you value customisation, cost-efficiency, and the ability to easily replace lights, an unlit tree may be a better option.

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY
Advertisement
Advertisement