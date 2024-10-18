Like our headphones, our tech and even our bras, we prefer our Christmas trees to be wire-free. What does that mean, exactly? Well, free of strands and strands of light, of course.
Which is exactly why pre-lit Christmas trees – Christmas trees with built-in lights – are our chosen pick during holiday decorating, as it’s more convenient, less time-consuming, and easy to pack away come the new year.
The best Christmas trees with lights in Australia
If pre-lit Christmas trees are what you’re looking for this year, then below we’ve rounded up some of the best in Australia to have in your home.
Pop-Up Tree With 100 LED Lights
$129.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table
Designed to last, this quality Christmas tree can be neatly stowed away and pulled out for decorating year after year, without having to worry about separate lights.
New Oregon Cashmere Pre-lit Christmas Tree
$399 at Myer
Have your home sparkling and looking perfect for the holiday season with this pre-lit Christmas tree from Myer, coming in at 180cm in size.
Jingle Jollys Christmas Tree
from $298.95 at Amazon
Get ready to elevate your Christmas celebration to a whole new level with the Jingle Jollys Christmas tree, just waiting for your favourite ornaments to shine.
Classic Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree
from $249 at Temple & Webster
Crafted from densely packed, realistic faux pine that is indistinguishable from the real thing, this tree is the ideal canvas for your baubles and ornaments.
Nordic LED Christmas Tree
$699.99 at Adairs
This traditional, full-bodied Christmas Tree with LED lighting will save you so much decorating time. Featuring 350 LED lights, it’s a great-looking low-fuss way to celebrate the festive season.
Are pre-lit Christmas trees worth it?
If convenience is of utmost importance to you and you’re willing to pay extra for a tree that’s ready to decorate out of the box, then pre-lit Christmas trees are certainly worth it.
On the other hand, if you value customisation, cost-efficiency, and the ability to easily replace lights, an unlit tree may be a better option.
