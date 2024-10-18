Like our headphones, our tech and even our bras, we prefer our Christmas trees to be wire-free. What does that mean, exactly? Well, free of strands and strands of light, of course.

Which is exactly why pre-lit Christmas trees – Christmas trees with built-in lights – are our chosen pick during holiday decorating, as it’s more convenient, less time-consuming, and easy to pack away come the new year.

The best Christmas trees with lights in Australia

If pre-lit Christmas trees are what you’re looking for this year, then below we’ve rounded up some of the best in Australia to have in your home.

Are pre-lit Christmas trees worth it?

If convenience is of utmost importance to you and you’re willing to pay extra for a tree that’s ready to decorate out of the box, then pre-lit Christmas trees are certainly worth it.

On the other hand, if you value customisation, cost-efficiency, and the ability to easily replace lights, an unlit tree may be a better option.

