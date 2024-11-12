Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
10 surprising stocking fillers under $100

Luxe-looking gifts that are guaranteed to impress - and save you some money in the process!
Brand logo of Now to Love
Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

When it comes to Christmas, the bigger gifts aren’t always the issue. It’s the smaller stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents that can leave you stumped.

To save you from facing the same fate this festive season, we’ve scanned the shops for the best small gifts and stocking fillers under $100.

Forget socks, these gifts may be affordable and small enough to fit in a stocking, but they sure look surprisingly impressive!

The best stocking stuffer ideas and fillers for Christmas 2024

Tube Huggie Hoops

$78 at Mejuri

There’s nothing quite like looking into your stocking to find a beautiful pair of earrings that look totally luxe for less than $80. Available in gold or silver, they can wear it for all occasions this festive season.

Hydrate + Defense SPF30

$78 at M/STR

You can’t go wrong with keeping them sun-safe this summer. Our top pick for a stocking filler for men is this vegan and fragrance-free formula that is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Wireless Headphones

$64.99 at Yoto Kids

The little ones will love these wireless headphones that have been designed with young ears in mind. They have kid-safe volume limiting and can be connected wirelessly with ease.

Argan & Coconut Hydrating | Hair Oil | 30ml

$39.95 at Vanessa Megan

Beauty items will always be well-received by the beauty-obsessed in your life, so gift them with luscious locks this Christmas with a hydrating hair oil.

Natural Gradual Tan

$34.95 at Three Warriors

A celebrity-approved product never goes astray, and this multi-award-winning gradual tan is a best-seller, loved for its extremely hydrating properties, ease of application and natural colour.

Kinfill Scented Candle

$79 at Hommey

This stylish candle is a winning gift for an interiors-obsessed friend or co-worker. It comes in a unique composition of glass and a ceramic holder, so it will look great wherever they put it.

Colour Lust Eyeshadow Palette

$85 at Napoleon Perdis

You might want to put this palette on your own Christmas list! The compact features eight flattering shadows in both matte and shimmer with long-wearing dimensions and rich pigment.

The Grownup

from $17.15 at Amazon

Treat a friend to a great read – and an excuse to escape for some “me” time.

Novelty Hand Care Trio

$30 at The Body Shop

These luxe-looking hand creams smell amazing. You’ll be the most popular office Secret Santa ever.

Magshop Gift Voucher

prices vary at Magshop

With over 300 titles to choose from, this is the perfect last-minute gift idea. A Magshop gift voucher will give them access to all their favourite magazines these holidays.

What is the most common stocking stuffer?

Most people tend to stuff their stockings with small, inexpensive items that are easy to fit inside a stocking and appeal to a wide range of people.

Candy and chocolate, gift cards, and cosy socks are perennial favourites, along with skincare items like lip balm, mini-games or toys, and small ornaments.

Stationery and toiletries are also common, especially since they’re useful during holiday travels.

Chanelle Mansour
Shopping & Streaming Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

