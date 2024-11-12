When it comes to Christmas, the bigger gifts aren’t always the issue. It’s the smaller stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents that can leave you stumped.

To save you from facing the same fate this festive season, we’ve scanned the shops for the best small gifts and stocking fillers under $100.

Forget socks, these gifts may be affordable and small enough to fit in a stocking, but they sure look surprisingly impressive!

The best stocking stuffer ideas and fillers for Christmas 2024

What is the most common stocking stuffer?

Most people tend to stuff their stockings with small, inexpensive items that are easy to fit inside a stocking and appeal to a wide range of people.

Candy and chocolate, gift cards, and cosy socks are perennial favourites, along with skincare items like lip balm, mini-games or toys, and small ornaments.

Stationery and toiletries are also common, especially since they’re useful during holiday travels.

