When it comes to Christmas, the bigger gifts aren’t always the issue. It’s the smaller stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents that can leave you stumped.
To save you from facing the same fate this festive season, we’ve scanned the shops for the best small gifts and stocking fillers under $100.
Forget socks, these gifts may be affordable and small enough to fit in a stocking, but they sure look surprisingly impressive!
The best stocking stuffer ideas and fillers for Christmas 2024
Tube Huggie Hoops
$78 at Mejuri
There’s nothing quite like looking into your stocking to find a beautiful pair of earrings that look totally luxe for less than $80. Available in gold or silver, they can wear it for all occasions this festive season.
Hydrate + Defense SPF30
$78 at M/STR
You can’t go wrong with keeping them sun-safe this summer. Our top pick for a stocking filler for men is this vegan and fragrance-free formula that is suitable for those with sensitive skin.
Wireless Headphones
$64.99 at Yoto Kids
The little ones will love these wireless headphones that have been designed with young ears in mind. They have kid-safe volume limiting and can be connected wirelessly with ease.
Argan & Coconut Hydrating | Hair Oil | 30ml
$39.95 at Vanessa Megan
Beauty items will always be well-received by the beauty-obsessed in your life, so gift them with luscious locks this Christmas with a hydrating hair oil.
Natural Gradual Tan
$34.95 at Three Warriors
A celebrity-approved product never goes astray, and this multi-award-winning gradual tan is a best-seller, loved for its extremely hydrating properties, ease of application and natural colour.
Kinfill Scented Candle
$79 at Hommey
This stylish candle is a winning gift for an interiors-obsessed friend or co-worker. It comes in a unique composition of glass and a ceramic holder, so it will look great wherever they put it.
Colour Lust Eyeshadow Palette
$85 at Napoleon Perdis
You might want to put this palette on your own Christmas list! The compact features eight flattering shadows in both matte and shimmer with long-wearing dimensions and rich pigment.
The Grownup
from $17.15 at Amazon
Treat a friend to a great read – and an excuse to escape for some “me” time.
Novelty Hand Care Trio
$30 at The Body Shop
These luxe-looking hand creams smell amazing. You’ll be the most popular office Secret Santa ever.
Magshop Gift Voucher
prices vary at Magshop
With over 300 titles to choose from, this is the perfect last-minute gift idea. A Magshop gift voucher will give them access to all their favourite magazines these holidays.
What is the most common stocking stuffer?
Most people tend to stuff their stockings with small, inexpensive items that are easy to fit inside a stocking and appeal to a wide range of people.
Candy and chocolate, gift cards, and cosy socks are perennial favourites, along with skincare items like lip balm, mini-games or toys, and small ornaments.
Stationery and toiletries are also common, especially since they’re useful during holiday travels.