The ultimate Christmas gifts for mums: From beauty, to tech and everything in between

With Christmas fast approaching, everyone is getting reacquainted with just how hard it can be to find gifts for mum.

Ask them what they want and they’ll tell you “nothing” or “something small, don’t fuss over me”, but that doesn’t really help.

And when you’re strolling through your local Westfield, it can be so hard to figure out what she would actually make use of.

That’s if you feel like braving in-store shopping – most of us have made the full switch to online shopping when it comes to Christmas gifts.

So what exactly should you buy the mum in your life for Christmas 2024?

Whether you’re shopping for your mum, a friend who has just become a mum, or the mother of your own children, we have plenty of Christmas gift ideas for mums right here.

The best Christmas gifts to shop for mum in Australia

01 Merry People Lochie Sandal $139.95 at Merry People Treat your mum to the perfect blend of style and practicality with the Lochie Sandal, the ultimate summer companion for outdoor adventures and everyday comfort. This exclusive sandal is available for pre-order now, with delivery from 9th to 16th December 2024. Make her summer even brighter—order before they’re gone! Key features: Versatile design: perfect for beach strolls, picnics, or family barbecues

Waterproof and durable: made with waterproof rubber and cushioned neoprene straps

Custom fit: three adjustable points for a tailored fit

Comfort-first features: slip-resistant outsole and supportive arch for all-day wear

Eco-friendly materials: crafted with FSC-certified natural rubber, recycled PET textiles, and a sugarcane EVA footbed Shop now 02 Vinopure Clear Skin Purifying Toner 200ml $41 at Sephora Refresh Mum’s skincare cabinet with the new natural Vinopure range from Caudalie – it’s perfect for mums dealing with a breakout of mask blemishes. Perfect for all skin types, this gentle yet powerful cleanser harnesses the power of natural ingredients to purify and refresh, leaving skin feeling deeply clean and radiantly smooth. Infused with grape water and salicylic acid, it helps clear pores and balance oil production without stripping or drying out the skin, making it a must-have for a fresh, dewy complexion. Whether she’s looking for a morning pick-me-up or a soothing night-time routine, this cleanser is sure to become a favourite in her skincare lineup. Key features: Grape water and salicylic acid to purify and hydrate

Gentle formula suitable for all skin types

Deep-cleansing without dryness or irritation

Refreshing scent for a soothing cleanse

Vegan and cruelty-free for eco-conscious gifting shop now 03 Glasshouse Fragrances Candle – Under the Mistletoe $59.95 at Glasshouse Fragrances Make your mum’s holiday season truly magical with the Under the Mistletoe limited-edition candle by Glasshouse Fragrances. This stunning 380g treasure is more than a candle; it’s an invitation to bask in the warm, festive glow of Christmas cheer. Infused with the captivating scents of blackcurrant, raspberry, and leafy greens, blended with hints of rose and musk, it evokes the enchanting atmosphere of cosy winter evenings and sparkling holiday gatherings. Perfect for creating a welcoming home or unwinding after a festive celebration, this candle is a thoughtful gift she’ll adore. Key features: A unique holiday design

Luxurious fragrance

Long burn time

Stylish packaging SHOP NOW 04 Rare Beauty True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder $53 at Sephora Give your mum the gift of confidence this Christmas with a beauty gift that helps her stay matte—because she deserves nothing less than the best. Designed to enhance natural beauty, this weightless powder provides a soft, blurring finish that lasts all day. It’s the perfect final touch for her makeup routine, balancing shine and adding a flawless glow that looks like her, only more radiant. With its buildable coverage and silky texture, this versatile powder works beautifully for quick touch-ups or as a finishing step to lock in her look. Whether she’s a makeup enthusiast or prefers a simple beauty routine, this thoughtful gift will be a staple in her collection. Key features: Natural finish

Buildable coverage

Lightweight formula

Suitable for a variety of skin tones and types

Sleek compact SHOP NOW Advertisement 05 Theragun SmartGooggles $149 (usually $299) at Theragun Treat your mum to the ultimate relaxation this Christmas. Designed to soothe tired eyes and calm the mind, these innovative goggles combine gentle vibration, heat, and SmartSense technology for a tailored wellness experience. Perfect for busy mums who deserve a moment of rest, this high-tech eye massager helps reduce facial tension, headaches, and stress, leaving her feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Whether she’s relaxing after a long day or taking a well-earned break, this thoughtful gift is like a spa session at home. Key features: Customisable relief

SmartSense™ Technology

Portable design

Multi-use benefits

App integration Shop Now 06 My Silent Tears Earring $89 at Najo Give her a gift she can wear on Christmas Day; these earrings cascade from the earlobes like modern sculptures to add charm to any festive look. A timeless addition to her collection. Crafted from sterling silver, these delicate earrings feature a striking design with an elegant drop. Their understated elegance makes them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Key features: Handcrafted sterling silver for timeless quality

Elegant drop design that complements any outfit

Versatile and subtle for everyday elegance

Meaningful symbol of resilience and grace Shop Now 07 Soli Quilt Cover Set $120 (usually $150) at Sheet Society Give Mum the gift of dreamy nights and leisurely mornings. Crafted from premium 100% cotton sateen, this quilt cover adds a touch of understated elegance to any bedroom. Its silky-smooth feel and subtle sheen exude effortless sophistication while being breathable and oh-so-comfortable. The Soli comes in a range of chic, muted tones, perfect for creating a serene sanctuary she’ll adore. Whether she’s catching up on her beauty sleep or curling up with a good book, this quilt cover set promises to make every moment feel indulgent. Key features: Luxurious cotton sateen for a soft and silky touch

Simple, timeless design to suit any bedroom style

Easy care fabric that’s machine washable

Thoughtful gift for a mum who deserves the best SHOP NOW

08 OPI Xpress/On Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure Set (The Best Witch Of All) $27 at Sephora Make Mum’s holiday season extra magical with the OPI The Best Witch of All XPress/On Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure Set. This limited-edition Wicked collection brings salon-quality nails straight to her fingertips, delivering a chic, gel-like finish in minutes—no appointment required! With a festive range of witchy, shimmering shades, Mum can effortlessly switch up her style for Christmas parties, family gatherings, or cosy nights in. Easy to apply and just as easy to remove, these nails are perfect for the mum who deserves a little glam without the fuss. Key features: Instant gel-like finish for a professional, salon-quality look

Festive holiday shades to match the season’s spirit

Easy application and removal for ultimate convenience

Durable, long-lasting wear without the need for UV light

Limited-edition gift that’s as fun as it is fabulous SHOP NOW

09 Verified Australian Cotton Stripe Canvas Tote $179 at Country Road You can never have too many tote bags and these chic options from Country Road offer a stylish alternative. Great for shopping, beach days and everyday use. You can even have them personalised to add that extra special touch. Crafted from sustainably sourced Australian cotton, this tote features a timeless stripe design that’s both chic and versatile. Key features: Sustainably sourced Australian cotton for guilt-free style

Classic stripe pattern for effortless elegance

Spacious interior to hold all her essentials and more

Durable and versatile design for everyday use

A thoughtful, eco-friendly gift she’ll adore SHOP NOW

10 Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,582.40 (usually $1,899) at Amazon Upgrade Mum’s tech game this Christmas with the sleek and powerful Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip. Designed for performance and portability, this next-generation laptop is perfect for the mum who juggles it all—whether she’s running a business, managing the household, or enjoying her downtime. With its ultra-lightweight design, stunning Retina display, and whisper-quiet operation, the MacBook Air combines elegance with cutting-edge technology. The powerful M2 chip ensures lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking, making it a dream for work, creativity, or streaming her favourite shows. Key features: M2 chip for unparalleled speed and efficiency

13.6-inch Retina display with vibrant colours and sharp details

Ultra-light and portable for on-the-go convenience

All-day battery life to keep up with her busiest days

Whisper-quiet, fanless design for a smooth user experience SHOP NOW

11 Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Trio set $114.95 at Oz Hair and Beauty Pamper Mum this Christmas with the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Trio Set, the ultimate indulgence for healthy, radiant hair. This powerhouse trio combines salon-quality care with luxurious formulas designed to revitalise and protect, leaving her locks feeling stronger, smoother, and beautifully nourished. Perfect for busy mums who deserve a little self-care, the set includes a shampoo, conditioner, and serum infused with cutting-edge ingredients to repair damage and restore vitality. Whether her hair needs hydration, shine, or just a little TLC, this trio has her covered. Key features: Strengthening shampoo to cleanse and fortify hair

Nourishing conditioner for smooth, silky strands

Advanced serum to repair and protect against damage

Salon-quality results from the comfort of home

Thoughtful packaging that’s perfect for gifting SHOP NOW

12 Iced Coffee Cup with Straw $49.95 at Frank Green Make Mum’s coffee breaks a little more special this Christmas with the Frank Green Iced Coffee Cup with Straw. Perfect for her morning brew or afternoon iced latte, this chic and sustainable cup is designed to keep her beverages cooler for longer—so she can sip in style, wherever her day takes her. Crafted with double-walled stainless steel and an easy-to-use straw lid, it’s ideal for busy mums who love their coffee on the go. Available in a range of stunning colours and customisable, it’s as much a fashion accessory as it is a functional favourite. Key features: Double-walled stainless steel for superior temperature retention

Recyclable and BPA-free for eco-conscious gifting

Leak-resistant design to keep spills at bay

Stylish colours to suit Mum’s unique style

Perfectly sized for iced coffee or any favourite beverage SHOP NOW

13 LUNA™ 4 hair $329 at FOREO This Christmas, give Mum the gift of ultimate hair care growth with the LUNA™ 4 Hair device by FOREO. Combining cutting-edge technology with luxurious design, this innovative device features a powerful blend of red LED light and T-Sonic™ massage, the revolutionary LUNA™ 4 Hair stimulates tired hair follicles, ensuring mum’s scalp stays clean, healthy, and primed for optimal hair growth. Designed to promote thicker, fuller, and healthier hair, this advanced massager revitalises your scalp with every use. The LUNA™ 4 Hair can also be paired with hair oils and serums to boost their absorption, helping nourish mum’s scalp and unlock the secrets to vibrant, radiant hair. Key features: Sonic pulse technology for a gentle, soothing massage

Hygienic, soft silicone bristles for a comfortable experience

Ideal for promoting healthy scalp and hair growth

Rechargeable and waterproof for easy use in the shower

Compact, travel-friendly design

Safe for all hair types and lengths SHOP NOW

What does Mum need most this Christmas?

This Christmas, Mum might appreciate a gift that combines relaxation and practicality. Something that enhances her daily routine, like a luxurious skincare set or a cosy, high-quality quilt, offers moments of comfort and indulgence. Alternatively, a stylish and functional accessory, such as a chic tote or tech gadget, could make her life easier and more organised.

The key is to choose something that reflects her personal style and helps her unwind or simplify her day, showing her you truly care about what she needs.

What are some unique gift ideas for mum?

For a unique gift, consider something that speaks to Mum’s personal interests. A customised coffee cup, or earrings with special meaning, adds a personal touch. For the mum who loves beauty, a new powder, hair care set, or press-on nails to do her own manicure at home.

Alternatively, a subscription box tailored to her hobbies—whether it’s skincare, books, or wine—provides her with something to look forward to each month. These gifts show you’ve put thought into what would truly delight her.

