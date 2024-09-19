Raise a glass to the best wine subscriptions in Australia

No matter the occasion, it’s always a good idea to have a wine bottle on hand. Whether it’s for last-minute guests who you still need to entertain or the unexpected celebrations that just need a toast – it’s probably best to be prepared.

Although, stocking up on wine can fall quite low on the to-do list, which is why it’s much easier, and smarter, to help yourself in advance by signing up for a wine subscription. You’ll never find yourself short on supply again.

Not only that, but subscription boxes are a great way to discover new favourites without the hassle of choosing from an overwhelming number of options in the store. Instead, it gets delivered right to your doorstep for you to enjoy.

The best wine subscriptions in Australia

With several wine subscriptions to choose from, we’ve helped narrow down the search for you by choosing the best of the best in Australia to get you started.

01 Wine Selectors from $126 per pack Treat yourself to the best in Australian wine, hand-selected by an expert tasting panel from a wide range of boutique and big-name producers across Australia’s great wine regions. Key features: Choose your delivery frequency

At least 20% off RRP on dozens

Select your subscription from the popular Regional, the Top Shelf Chairmans, or your own Customised creation subscribe NOW

02 Good Pair Days from $14 per bottle Take a palate quiz to uncover your unique taste profile, where they’ll recommend the best wines, sourced from all over the world, to suit your palate, preferences and budget for a truly personalised experience. Key features: Cancel, pause or change your box size whenever you like

Collect points and rewards for exploring new wines

Free wine course subscribe NOW

03 Just Wines $40 per month By subscribing to a CRU membership, you deposit $40 each month into your wallet, which can be redeemed during purchases so you can get a regular and convenient wine delivery service to your door. Key features: Receive up to a 30% discount on all purchases

Free delivery on orders over $50

Pause debits and request refunds at your convenience subscribe NOW

04 Vinomofo from $139 per pack With Vinomofo, you pick a club that works for your budget, personalise it to suit your tastes and decide how often you need your wine delivered. It’s as simple as that. Key features: No lock-in contract

Free shipping

Skip or pause your club subscription subscribe NOW

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

